Major grocery chain issues urgent recall for popular item over potentially hazardous discovery: 'Advised not to consume this product'

A major European grocery store recalled one of its goods because it may contain clear plastic pellets.

What's happening?

Irish grocer Dunnes Stores and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued the notice for 1-kilogram (2.2-pound) packages of Dunnes organic porridge oats, The Irish Sun reported.

"Customers are advised not to consume this product, instead to return it to a Dunnes Stores store for a full refund. No receipt is required," the company stated, per the Sun. "We apologize that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused."

The products were stamped with the batch code 5284 FI, the best-before date of Nov. 10, and times between 06:00 and 12:00. The oats cost €1.39 ($1.62).

Dunnes, which has 138 locations in Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Spain, also recently recalled desiccated coconut items because of a similar issue.

Why is this important?

Plastic pellets in food are a health hazard. It may be most concerning, however, that the oats reached store shelves before the problem was addressed. If food manufacturing and safety regulations don't prevent this from occurring or stop products from leaving facilities after such events, it raises questions about the ability of companies and agencies to protect the public.

Since plastic is ubiquitous in production and packaging systems, it is common, if not usual, for all kinds of merchandise to be recalled because of plastic contamination. This happens in countries around the world and with various products, including pulled pork sandwiches, whitefish spread, and brownies.

While some contaminants may be large enough to see (or choke on), others are microscopic, and microplastics have been linked to a number of health problems, including cancer, infertility, strokes, and heart attacks.

What's being done about plastic contamination in food?

Dunnes removed the affected oats from shelves and posted the recall information. Other pollutants, however, create more complex problems. For example, a biodegradable plastic used in food packaging was shown to reprogram mice's metabolic systems.

You can lower your risks by using less plastic, especially when it comes to water bottles, food containers, and clothing. Choose reusable glass receptacles, bring your own to-go boxes to restaurants, and buy garments made with natural fibers. You can also wash your apparel with powdered detergent — and without fabric softener — and use wool dryer balls.

When it comes to eating, whole foods are generally cleaner than processed options.

