US officials issue urgent recall for popular food product that could be contaminated — here's what you need to know

Safety officials urged consumers to check their refrigerators after receiving reports of plastic found in pulled pork sandwiches.

What's happening?

E.A. Sween Company is recalling over 120,000 pounds of a barbecue pulled pork sandwich product, according to WGCU.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the 5.5-ounce paper wrapped Deli Express sandwiches (establishment number "EST. 2451") may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

The recall on the BBQ pulled pork sandwiches on sesame buns was issued after several consumers made complaints about finding plastic in their pork. E.A. Sween said the material came from plastic barbecue sauce bottles used during production.

Officials asked consumers to throw out the pulled pork or return the items to the store. So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury from anyone who consumed the product.

Why is the impact of plastic packaging concerning?

Plastic production and packaging can have serious impacts on human health. Even prepackaged grocery store food can be contaminated with microplastics, according to research published in the journal NPJ Science of Food and summarized by CNN.

Microplastics are usually invisible to the naked eye. The tiny fragments are created when larger pieces break down.

Ingesting microplastics could be linked to various health issues, but the direct impacts on human health aren't clear, per Stanford Medicine.

Moving away from using plastic in food production and packaging would lower the risk of plastic ingestion. It would also reduce the environmental impact.

A study published in the journal Nature Sustainability found that food packaging accounted for the largest share of litter in most aquatic environments, according to the Food Packaging Forum.

What's being done about plastic packaging and waste?

Major corporations are some of the largest contributors to plastic waste. According to a global study published in the journal Science Advances, the Coca-Cola Company is responsible for 11% of global plastic pollution. However, companies are making moves to change that.

Coca-Cola reported that 99% of its primary consumer packaging was recyclable in 2024. Meanwhile, both Nestlé and PepsiCo signed the 2030 Plastics Agenda for Business, which aims to reduce plastic waste and curb plastic packaging.

There are also easy changes consumers can make at home to use less plastic. Consider ditching plastic food containers and grocery bags and replacing them with reusable, sustainable options.

