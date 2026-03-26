Study shows replacing common food group in your diet could prolong life with Type 2 diabetes

Patients who suffer from Type 2 diabetes face a significantly higher risk of fatal heart disease and stroke, and diet factors heavily.

Research shows that the benefits of a high-quality plant-based diet can make a big difference for the most vulnerable Type 2 diabetes patients.

A study published in the journal Diabetes Care noted that healthier plant-based diets rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes correlate with a 21% reduction in mortality risk among people with Type 2 diabetes.

A diet eschewing dairy and meat products, however, is not enough to boost survival prospects for the group.

"Our study shows that people with Type 2 diabetes can benefit from a plant-based diet, provided the diet is of high quality," said researcher Michael Roden in a press release from the German Center for Diabetes Research on the study. "Plant-based does not automatically mean healthier."

A 24% increase in diabetes-related deaths among participants who ate unhealthy plant-based diets made that conclusion clear. Consuming refined cereals, fried foods, and sugary drinks clearly undid any benefits of reducing dairy and meat consumption.

The Germany-based research team monitored the health of nearly 5,000 participants with Type 2 diabetes from the UK Biobank. While prior research has confirmed the health benefits of plant-based diets for the general population, this study specifically targeted a vulnerable population from a health standpoint.

Patients who suffer from Type 2 diabetes face a significantly higher risk of fatal heart disease and stroke, and diet factors heavily. The research found that a healthy plant-based diet yielded the greatest benefits for patients with the most concerning characteristics, including high long-term blood glucose levels and early age at diagnosis.

"Plant-based diets are particularly effective for people with unfavorable metabolic values or increased risk and can make an important contribution to personalized nutritional medicine for people with Type 2 diabetes," explained Dr. Sabrina Schlesinger, one of the study's authors.

Plant-based diets come with an array of advantages. For one, they don't rely on animal agriculture, which requires many resources while contributing significant pollution. Other health benefits these diets can unlock include better gut health and reduced inflammation.

Next up for researchers is to look at more specific recommendations for patients with all ranges of diabetes subtypes.

"Until now, there have mainly been general dietary recommendations for people with diabetes," asserted the study's first author, Edyta Schaefer. "Personalized recommendations would therefore be a new and promising approach."

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