  • Food Food

New research uncovers stunning impacts of simple dietary change: 'Co-benefits'

The authors of the article encourage educators and health professionals to address common misconceptions.

by Brianne Nemiroff
One study examines the health and environmental benefits of a biodiverse diet.

Photo Credit: iStock

A new study has concluded that a biodiverse diet is not only beneficial for humans but also greatly benefits the environment, as reported by Bioengineer.org.

The study titled "Biodiverse diets present co-benefits for greenhouse gas emissions, land use, mortality rates and nutritional adequacy in Europe," and published on Nature.com, conducted an exploration on the intersection of environmental sustainability and human health. It used participants from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition and examined dietary variety at varying levels, which they called dietary species richness.

It was found that the diets rich in plant diversity not only improved nutrient adequacy but also produced the least planet-warming pollution and used the least land.

A diet rich in plant-based foods is higher in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, while also lower in cholesterol, saturated fat, and hormones. Plant-based diets are also linked to better gut health, mental clarity, and a lower risk of developing heart disease, obesity, and inflammation.

A diet mainly composed of animal foods increases the risk of high cholesterol, diabetes, and heart disease, among other conditions, and the study found that it also lowers nutrient intake when not combined with plant sources.

Food production is responsible for one-quarter of the world's planet-warming pollution every year, and uses half of the planet's habitable land, according to Carbon Brief. Meat and dairy specifically account for 14.5% of that pollution.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save big on holiday spirit with 25% off lighting — this week only

CVS has you covered this holiday season, with thousands of gifts, perfect stocking stuffers, joyful holiday decor, and more.

You’ll find exciting advent calendars, personalized holiday photos, tasty treats like Ghirardelli peppermint bark, and even gift card go-tos.

Plus, brighten up any room (or roof) with a curated assortment of holiday lightsall 25% off for a limited time only.

Learn more

If more people around the world switched to a plant-based diet — or at least significantly reduced their meat intake —it could create a positive shift for the environment, as plant-based foods produce 10 to 50 times less planet-warming pollution than animal products. Vegan diets produce 75% less planet-warming pollution and use 54% less water than omnivorous diets, according to the New York Times

The authors of the article encourage educators and health professionals to address common misconceptions about the health benefits of animal products and to focus on dietary diversity, with an emphasis on plant-based foods.  

How often do you eat plant based meals for dinner?

Never 🥩

Sometimes 👍

About half the time 💪

Close to always 🥬

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x