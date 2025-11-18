New research uncovers stunning impacts of simple dietary change: 'Co-benefits'

The authors of the article encourage educators and health professionals to address common misconceptions.

A new study has concluded that a biodiverse diet is not only beneficial for humans but also greatly benefits the environment, as reported by Bioengineer.org.

The study titled "Biodiverse diets present co-benefits for greenhouse gas emissions, land use, mortality rates and nutritional adequacy in Europe," and published on Nature.com, conducted an exploration on the intersection of environmental sustainability and human health. It used participants from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition and examined dietary variety at varying levels, which they called dietary species richness.

It was found that the diets rich in plant diversity not only improved nutrient adequacy but also produced the least planet-warming pollution and used the least land.

A diet rich in plant-based foods is higher in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, while also lower in cholesterol, saturated fat, and hormones. Plant-based diets are also linked to better gut health, mental clarity, and a lower risk of developing heart disease, obesity, and inflammation.

A diet mainly composed of animal foods increases the risk of high cholesterol, diabetes, and heart disease, among other conditions, and the study found that it also lowers nutrient intake when not combined with plant sources.

Food production is responsible for one-quarter of the world's planet-warming pollution every year, and uses half of the planet's habitable land, according to Carbon Brief. Meat and dairy specifically account for 14.5% of that pollution.

If more people around the world switched to a plant-based diet — or at least significantly reduced their meat intake —it could create a positive shift for the environment, as plant-based foods produce 10 to 50 times less planet-warming pollution than animal products. Vegan diets produce 75% less planet-warming pollution and use 54% less water than omnivorous diets, according to the New York Times.

The authors of the article encourage educators and health professionals to address common misconceptions about the health benefits of animal products and to focus on dietary diversity, with an emphasis on plant-based foods.

