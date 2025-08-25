New study reveals outstanding health benefits of simple swap to plant-based diet: 'Important for improving diet quality'

A plant-based diet has also been found to reduce dietary acid load and improve weight loss.

Many of us grew up during the time of the "5 a Day — for Better Health!" campaign, where we were encouraged to eat five servings of fruits and vegetables daily. But with the popularity of weight loss shows, the carnivore diet, and the keto diet, propaganda claiming plant-based diets were unhealthy became the new narrative.

Now, more studies are showing that the key to a longer and healthier life is a plant-based diet.

A study by researchers at the Department of Health in the U.K. found that a diverse plant-based diet produces stronger cardiometabolic health results. This includes improved blood sugar markers, cholesterol levels, diet quality, and higher nutritional intake.

While studies around plant-based foods have already shown results to lower cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes, this study was the first to examine the diversity of the plant-based diet.

Dr. Eirini Dimidi, senior lecturer in Nutritional Sciences at King's College London and a senior author of the study, said to Technology Networks: "Current dietary guidance in the U.K. often emphasizes quantity. Our findings suggest that dietary variety, across all plant-based food groups, may be just as important for improving diet quality and lowering the risk of cardiometabolic diseases."

The study analyzed data from 670 adults from the U.K. National Diet and Nutrition Survey (NDNS) from 2016 to 2017. Of all the participants, 97% followed an omnivorous diet.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Blood tests revealed that more plant diversity increased good cholesterol and lowered blood sugar. Additionally, those with higher intake of plants were more likely to live healthier lifestyles overall and not be habitual smokers.

A plant-based diet has also been found to reduce dietary acid load and improve weight loss, as animal products are linked to inflammation and increased risks of cancer.

The U.K. already has a reputation for being far ahead of the U.S. in interest in plant-based diets, especially with the globally popular Veganuary. It was reported that 25.8 million people tried veganism for a month in 2025, which is equal to a reduction of emissions equal to 1.2 million flights from London to Paris, according to Sentient Media, for every 1 million people.

The researchers have since been awarded £1.5 million ($2 million) from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council to conduct a randomized controlled trial to further determine how plant food diversity affects gut and cardiometabolic health.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.