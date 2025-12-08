New study uncovers disturbing trend among major food companies: 'Not really mentioned or confronted'

"What we're hoping is that we can start to get more transparency."

Major animal agriculture businesses generated around a billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions in just one year.

What's happening?

Eliminating or cutting down on meat in your diet has long been linked to a more eco-friendly lifestyle, but new research by Foodrise has revealed just how harmful the animal agriculture industry is to the planet.

The 45 biggest meat and dairy corporations emit more methane than "all of the countries in the European Union and United Kingdom combined," according to reporting by Inside Climate News.

These livestock and dairy companies produced around a billion tons of pollution in 2023, which is roughly the same as the entire country of Saudi Arabia, which is also the world's second-largest oil producer.

The five biggest culprits, JBS, Marfrig, Minerva, Tyson, and Cargill, were responsible for almost half of the emissions of the 45 corporations in the study.

Staggeringly, JBS — a livestock giant based in Brazil — produced almost a quarter of the emissions. This one company alone emits more methane than fossil fuel conglomerations Shell and ExxonMobil combined.

Why is this research so concerning?

More emissions equal greater health risks, more pollution, and more frequent extreme weather events.

The Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (IATP), Friends of the Earth U.S., Foodrise, and Greenpeace Nordic contributed to the study. Ben Lilliston, the IATP's director of rural strategies and climate change, said, "These emissions are huge and are not really mentioned or confronted in government policy right now."

Agriculture companies are not required to report their emissions in the same way energy companies are. This makes it incredibly easy for dairy and meat corporations to minimize their harmful impact and use greenwashing tactics to appear more eco-friendly than they are.

What's being done about emissions in the agriculture industry?

Sadly, many meat and dairy corporations are dropping their pledges to cut emissions or reach net zero.

However, the good news is that California and the European Union will soon require big corporations to report their emissions. Lilliston remarked, according to Inside Climate News, "What we're hoping is that we can start to get more transparency."

The best way to avoid supporting these big corporations that pollute the planet is to stop buying from them. Where possible, opt for local produce sold by small businesses, or perhaps even try growing your own fruits and veggies.

Choosing plant-based options is a great way to try exciting new recipes, while being kinder to the planet and your own health.

