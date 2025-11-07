US farmers struggle in face of forces beyond their control: 'The biggest threat'

Pennsylvania orchards are struggling with apple sales this year after tough weather and shifting markets.

What's happening?

Orchard owners told TribLive that ongoing droughts have impacted their apple yields in recent seasons. Pennsylvania typically grows 400-500 million apples annually. This has made the state one of the nation's top exporters of the fruit.

After heavy rains made it difficult to plant seeds in the spring, dry weather has inhibited tree growth. Additionally, competition from Washington state growers has made Pennsylvania farmers feel the financial squeeze.

In 2019, Washington apple exports dropped by 99% after India imposed retaliatory 20% tariffs on the fruit. These were made in response to President Donald Trump's tariffs on Indian steel and aluminum. As a result, more Washington apples are sold in the eastern U.S., and Pennsylvania growers compete by lowering prices.

"The biggest threat is the market pressures of pricing," Shanthanu Krishna Kumar, assistant professor of tree fruit science at Penn State University, told TribLive. "That is what the apple industry has been battling for several years."

Why is this important?

If Pennsylvania growers continue to face bad weather, it will threaten their livelihoods and raise fruit prices. While their Washington competitors have helped keep prices low, this doesn't guarantee endless access to apples.

Extreme weather events supercharged by rising global temperatures affect farmers across the U.S. — and the world. In fact, a Washington State University study found that warming temperatures are negatively impacting apple production.

Human activity contributes to the amount of heat-trapping gases released into the atmosphere that cause the planet to warm. While it can easily feel like a distant problem, this pollution impacts our food supply. It can cause high grocery prices and exacerbate food insecurity.

Amid uncertainty, there are ways to plan ahead and shop smarter at the store. However, the best way to help tackle this issue is to educate yourself on critical climate topics. There are various small changes you can make to take action and curb pollution.

What's being done about this?

While the climate crisis has posed significant challenges, researchers have been developing ways to make the agricultural industry more resilient.

One team of scientists has tinkered with apple genetics to make them heat-resistant, blight-tolerant, and low-maintenance. Meanwhile, other researchers have found that farmers can lessen apple loss by planting them among solar panels. This method prevents the fruit from overheating while harnessing the solar energy for power.

