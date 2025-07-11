Experts issue warning over worsening crisis threatening food security around the globe: 'A threat to humanity'

"It is a further challenge to ease access to necessary financing, technology, and support."

One of the biggest consequences of rising global temperatures is the impact they have on food security. Across the globe, rising temperatures are threatening agricultural production, causing experts to sound the alarm, as was the case at a recent gathering held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

What's happening?

Key stakeholders at the Sagarmatha Sambaad forum in May discussed the challenges of Earth's overheating, underscoring the reality of food and water insecurity.

According to reporting by Republica, one of the topics discussed was the current water crisis, which Dr. Mark Smith, executive director of the International Water Management Institute, said poses a "serious threat to the long-term sustainability for future generations but also to equality."

"Scientists have considered this a threat to humanity," Smith added.

With extreme weather — such as intense droughts and increasingly powerful storms — destroying crops and driving food prices up, vulnerable areas are grappling with climate-driven poverty and starvation.

Leaders from around the world emphasized the need to take action and develop solutions to address all aspects of the current crisis.

Why is global food insecurity important?

Rising global temperatures are taking a serious toll on farmers trying to make a living and yield successful harvests. With intense droughts and more powerful storms ruining crops, farmers have increased their prices, which in turn makes everyday necessities less affordable and accessible.

Global food insecurity not only threatens public health but also human rights. As vulnerable communities suffer from the consequences of extreme weather, they lose access to safe and nutritious food and water supplies.

What's being done about climate-driven food insecurity?

World leaders and organizations are advocating for climate-driven solutions to combat food insecurity and water shortages. However, these conversations are just the beginning. Experts have indicated that more steps need to be taken to practically tackle these global challenges on a larger scale.

As Republica reported, Dr. Usha Jha, a former member of Nepal's National Planning Commission, warned at the forum that hunger and poverty could rise if precautions aren't taken.

Ken Shimizu, the Food and Agriculture Organization Country Representative for Nepal and Bhutan, raised another important point of discussion, noting how the climate crisis has brought on numerous socioeconomic challenges.

"It is a further challenge to ease access to necessary financing, technology, and support," Shimizu said, per Republica.

