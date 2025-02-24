New study raises concerns about the future of apple production: 'We shouldn't take [them] for granted'

The United States apple industry brings billions of dollars to the economy, but new research suggests it could be at risk due to human-induced changes in climate.

What's happening?

A new study, led by researchers at Washington State University and reported by the Brighter Side of News, has found that changing temperatures and weather patterns due to a warming planet pose a risk to apple production, including the amount produced, its quality, and its subsequent ability to sell.

The research, published in Environmental Research Letters, used over four decades worth of data to examine six different metrics that impact apple growth throughout the entire growth cycle. These metrics included the last day of spring frost, extreme heat days, and warm nights.

The results uncovered some concerning trends linking increasing temperatures with negative outcomes for the apples. For example, prolonged heat was shown to result in smaller fruit with less coloration, whereas increased temperatures over the entire growing season caused heat stress, increased irrigation needs, and an increase in pest activity.

"Changing climate conditions over multiple parts of the growth cycle pose potentially compounding threats to the production and quality of apples," said Deepti Singh, a climate scientist involved in the study, per the Brighter Side of News.

Singh added, "We shouldn't take the delicious apples we love to consume for granted."

Why are these findings important?

Studies like these are important to understand the impact that warming temperatures and changes in global weather patterns are having on crop production. This can help scientists and policymakers work together with farmers to develop solutions to mitigate the impacts that a warmer world is having on crops, protecting food production and farmers' livelihoods.

Warmer temperatures are having devastating impacts on crop production globally, leading to higher costs of groceries. According to the New Scientist, a study done in collaboration with the European Central Bank has shown that this will get worse as temperatures rise, with food prices increasing by 0.9% to 3.2% per year by 2035.

What's being done about protecting apple production?

Apples are the No. 1 fruit in the U.S., and the apple industry supports thousands of jobs, so protecting this industry is vital for many reasons. Per the Brighter Side of News, the United States Department of Agriculture awarded a $6.75 million grant to a multi-institutional project led by WSU tree physiologist Lee Kalcsits, who aims to come up with solutions that will help mitigate the impact of a warmer world on apple and pear production.

The project will explore different solutions to this problem such as developing different varieties of heat-resistant apples, improving irrigation systems, and changing the orchards' layout to help reduce sun exposure.

