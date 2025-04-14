Researchers discover surprising method that could save massive crop harvests: 'Optimized tracking strategies'

Researchers in Germany have discovered that combining solar panels with agricultural practices can help lessen losses of apples, according to CleanTechnica.

A team from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems looked into optimizing apple production in Germany with the aid of solar panel systems.

Apples, the most popular fruit in Germany, according to Yumda, have unique growing requirements.

According to Michigan State University, canopies and more light interception can increase the total yield of apple production. Apples are also prone to fluctuations in quality and availability.

As NPR reported, inclement weather, such as hail, can contribute to apples being unsuitable for sale. A recent study from Washington State University also found that warmer temperatures and weather patterns can pose a risk to apple production.

For Germany, where apples and pears contribute to $131 million in exports, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, having the right protection and conditions for apples is important.

CleanTechnica reported that the research from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems found that "horizontal single-axis tracker agrivoltaic systems can mitigate agricultural yield losses through optimized tracking strategies that balance light distribution between crops and solar panels."

The study found that dynamic tracking of solar panels could achieve 91% of the targeted light for growing apples, according to the news outlet. This led to just a 20% loss in yield for the panels.

"Light quality, intensity, and duration profoundly affect a number of agronomic traits, including fruit ripening, coloration, and overall quality, which in turn influence marketability and consumer preferences," the study authors wrote, per CleanTechnica.

Agrivoltaics, the practice of farming underneath or alongside solar panels, can positively impact farmers and the agriculture industry. Placing solar panels on farms not only provides sustainable energy that saves you money when the grid goes down but also promotes healthy growth of crops by reducing water use and increasing yields during times of certain extreme weather.

In the U.S., where apples are the No. 1 consumed fruit and bring in $3.2 billion in revenue, per USApple, agrivoltaics could help increase yields of apples and other crops while providing energy produced from the sunlight.

There are a few instances of this popping up across the country. At Cornell's Hudson Valley Research Laboratory, an apple orchard with solar panels has been proposed for this spring to cover about 1,100 apple trees.

Other governments and companies are also promoting variations on agrivoltaics. Texas Solar Sheep uses solar panels to protect sheep, which help cut down maintenance costs. In California, a new 2,000-acre project in Fresno County will bring agrivoltaics to unused farmland, helping produce more energy and grow more shade-tolerant crops.

