Officials issue warning as staple crop faces devastating threat: 'Threatens to undo all their hard work'

Unseasonable weather has caused a blight to spread across staple crops, according to The New Indian Express.

What's happening?

Farmers in the southern areas of India were facing a spread of panicle disease, which blackens and shrivels rice plants.

"Despite facing severe difficulties caused by unusually heavy northeast monsoon rains earlier in the season, we had managed to protect our crops through sustained effort," said Manivannan, the president of the Tail-end Farmers' Association, per The New Indian Express. "However, this new disease outbreak threatens to undo all their hard work at the most critical stage of cultivation."

These crops in the state of Tamil Nadu were due to be harvested soon, and over a thousand acres were already suffering from panicle disease.

Why are rice yields important?

First and foremost, local farmers were concerned about the economic ramifications of ruined crops.



"With crops that were expected to be ready for harvest within a month, we are facing this. We had invested between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 (over $400) per acre for crop maintenance," said Manivannan, per The New Indian Express.

Increasing atmospheric pollution has exacerbated erratic weather shifts and other worsening conditions affecting farmers, such as panicle disease in rice crops. Extra moisture from stormy weather can introduce a range of fungal diseases to crops, dramatically reducing yields and increasing prices for shoppers at the grocery store. Likewise, pollution can cause prolonged droughts, which do even more damage to crops.

In extreme circumstances, food insecurity can not only create economic instability but also spur climate migration and introduce infrastructure stress to countries receiving migrants.

What's being done about rice yields?

Indian authorities have advised that crops affected by discoloration remain edible, despite cosmetic blemishes. They have also said there shouldn't be a reduction in yields, though studies show the bacteria can reduce them by 75%.

Reducing pollution can keep more crops safe from severe weather and disease, while helping to curb rising global temperatures.

