Study finds grocery inflation causing stress among majority of Canadians: 'We've actually imported well over 45 million kilos of American chicken'

Grocery prices aren't the only thing rising in North America; the stress of the rising food prices is also increasing.

The scoop

Research has shown that food prices, especially red meat, are becoming the biggest pressure point in household budgets across Canada.

As The Hub reported, grocery prices rose 4.7% year over year, with beef prices jumping as much as 19% in early 2025 alone and sitting more than 20% higher than five years ago.

Now, Canadians are opting for cheaper alternatives, such as chicken.

"We've actually imported well over 45 million kilos of American chicken [in 2025], despite supply management, which is supposed to allow us to produce what we need," Sylvain Charlebois, Agri-Food Analytics Lab senior director at Dalhousie University, told The Hub.

These high prices are hurting more than just shoppers' wallets. Abacus Data found that 81% of Canadians are now concerned about grocery prices.

"Food prices are the most universal and emotionally resonant cost because they are unavoidable and visible every week," wrote study author David Coletto.

Further increases are expected into 2026, with many families set to feel squeezed no matter how carefully they plan their weekly shop.

At the same time, the food system continues to waste massive amounts of edible goods. While shoppers pay more for basics like meat and poultry, surplus inventory routinely goes unsold.

One increasingly popular workaround is buying that excess food at a steep discount through services like Martie, which sells brand-name groceries and essentials for up to 80% off by rescuing overstock before it goes to waste.

How it's helping

Buying overstock groceries can deliver immediate savings without sacrificing quality.

Martie works directly with brands to take surplus inventory off their hands, allowing shoppers to stock up on the same products they'd find in traditional stores at just a fraction of the cost. That can free up room in tight budgets as food prices continue to rise.

The major win is that this also benefits the environment by keeping extra food from going into landfills. When surplus food ends up in landfills, it doesn't just waste the food; it also wastes the labor, energy, transportation, and packaging that go into producing the food.

This means platforms like Martie help cut down on unnecessary waste while making groceries more affordable.

What everyone's saying

Many shoppers who have tried getting bargain grocery items like what Martie has to offer.

"I've shopped with Martie for years and have seen their inventory increase and their categories expand," said a commenter under a post in r/EatCheapAndHealthy. "I get products you'd otherwise find at Wholefoods or other fancy stores at half the price."

"A lot of items are close prices to the store, so it helps to compare on apps before buying, but I've gotten good deals on skincare and homegoods from them too," said another Redditor reviewing the site.

While shoppers can't control food prices, choosing solutions like surplus grocery shopping through Martie is one small way to help with the stress.

