Farmers devastated as heavy downpours ruin key crop: 'The quality is bad, and there is a decline in the yield'

Heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh, India, have caused fungal diseases in apples, leading to significant yield losses.

The New Indian Express reported that the erratic weather has affected around 40% of the harvest.

What's happening?

The outlet reported that Himachal Pradesh is the second-largest apple producer in India, with a notable market share of around 25%.

The apple industry in the state is worth approximately 5,000 crores, or about $578 million, so losing nearly half of the crops will result in major economic losses and harm farmers' livelihoods.

"Due to this fungal infection, the size of the apple remains small," Harish Chauhan, a leading apple grower in the state, told TNIE. "The quality is bad, and there is a decline in the yield. This fungus spreads in the apple crop due to high rainfall and high moisture levels."

The same infection hit apple crops in 2023 during the monsoon season, though it wasn't nearly as severe as the recent blight, indicating how climatic events are becoming more severe.

Why are declining yields concerning?

Poorer harvests mean farmers earn less money and have less food to sell, which affects consumers and drives up prices at grocery stores.

It could have far-reaching impacts depending on where the apples are normally shipped. In addition, animals and ecosystems suffer when extreme weather events like these hit croplands, as they can disrupt natural processes and destroy habitat.

Farmers in other states throughout India have been left with flooded fields and major crop losses after heavy rains swept through the area. For instance, in southern India, cashew farmers have dealt with fungal rot caused by the torrential rains, and in Rayakottai, around 400 acres of farmland were destroyed.

If the climate continues to be unstable, more farmers will likely suffer from declining yields. However, all hope is not lost.

What's being done to help?

Chauhan stated that government agencies have dispatched teams to inspect the apple orchards for more information on the fungus that killed off so many crops.

"He instructed that the disease be scientifically investigated and that orchardists be educated on preventive and control measures on the ground," per TNIE.

One farmer has created an innovative agrivoltaic solar plant to grow crops sustainably, and startups are utilizing high-tech, artificial intelligence-powered monitors to enhance yields and help farmers reduce the amount of pesticides and fertilizers they use.

These methods could also enhance the farming capabilities of those affected by floods.

Be sure to monitor any weather events that could disrupt supply chains, as this may lead to price changes at grocery stores. However, there are usually plenty of alternatives to choose from in the event of shortages, and shopping at farmers' markets is also a great option.

