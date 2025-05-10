Experts issue warning over increasing threat to millions of vulnerable people: 'A fight for global justice'



Climate-related poverty is a silent but devastating consequence of rising global temperatures.

According to a report by the Daily Observer, some of the poorest communities, often the least responsible for carbon pollution, are facing harsher living conditions, economic instability, and even displacement.

What is climate-related poverty?

Climate-related poverty happens when major environmental changes make it harder for people to meet their basic needs. Rising sea levels and disasters like hurricanes, floods, and wildfires can significantly impact resources, disrupt livelihoods, and result in economic hardships.

And when flash floods wash away entire villages or droughts cripple food production, it's the poorest communities — the ones that don't have enough to recover on their own — that struggle the hardest.

An example of climate-induced hardship is 2013's Typhoon Haiyan, which displaced millions of Filipinos and destroyed homes and livelihoods. In another part of the world, long droughts and desertification in Africa's Sahel wiped out farms, leading to food insecurity and malnutrition.

Why is awareness of climate-related poverty important?

The growing crisis strains healthcare, infrastructure, and government resources — problems already visible in areas battling severe drought and water shortages. Even regions once safe from extreme weather are now seeing displacement risks as the climate changes.

While investing in solutions requires significant resources, ignoring the problem costs far more. Rising hunger, mass migration, and global conflicts are already warning signs. Tackling climate-induced poverty today is not only smart but also necessary. Fighting it is also "a fight for global justice," as the Daily Observer noted.

How can climate-related poverty be addressed?

At-risk nations can invest in drought-tolerant crops and solar-powered irrigation to safeguard food supplies. They can also build flood defenses, permeable pavement, and early warning systems to help protect their communities from future disasters.

Switching to renewable energy can reduce dependence on dirty energy sources, which account for the bulk of the human-caused pollution warming our climate, as NASA notes.

Meanwhile, programs aimed at bolstering local resilience are essential to make climate change solutions more accessible for all. By investing in sustainable strategies now, we can protect vulnerable communities and help foster a safer future for everyone.

