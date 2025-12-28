Shopper sparks outrage with photo of baffling grocery delivery: 'Makes no sense to me'

A shopper ordered nuts from a local grocery and realized the retailer's packaging practices were absolutely nutty. "All we need is more plastic," the shopper vented on Reddit.

What's happening?

In r/MildlyInfuriating, the original poster explained they purchased 500 grams (1.1 pounds) of nuts from a supermarket. While they did receive the correct volume, the grocer had split the order into five 100-gram units — each situated on a Styrofoam tray with plastic wrap.

"Even if they keep it pre-packaged in 100g units … the styrofoam tray and plastic wrap makes no sense to me," the poster said, though they found that possibility highly unlikely because they'd previously seen the supermarket portion and weight nuts from a bulk container.

"I never understood why you couldn't pack it all away after ordering. They could put it in one container," another Redditor agreed.

Why is this important?

Excessive packaging is more than just an annoyance. For consumers, overpackaged goods contribute to higher waste-removal and shipping fees. For businesses, if they purchase more packaging than they actually need and can't move product, overpackaging eats into their profits.

The world's heavy reliance on plastic is also a problem because plastics contain toxic chemicals and are typically derived from polluting fuels. They can persist in landfills and as litter for generations — look no further than the floating vortex dubbed the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

We produce nearly 500 million tons of plastic annually — a shocking uptick from the mere 2.2 million tons in 1950, according to Our World in Data.

Why do companies rely on plastic?

Many companies use plastic because it is a cheap and versatile material, but fortunately, more sustainable, plant-based alternatives are emerging.

While concerns about affordability are understandably top of mind — particularly for small-business owners — one India-based company demonstrated that it's possible to get switching costs down to "virtually zero." Outdoor brand Prana's collaboration with Sway is just one example that proves adopting more eco-friendly packaging is possible at scale.

What's being done about this more broadly?

Shopping directly from the bulk food area at your local store ensures you don't end up with an unwanted and ecologically damaging hassle, as the original Reddit poster highlighted.

You can also begin incorporating plastic-free products into your daily routine. Shampoo bars, silicone storage containers, and metal razors are a few easy swaps to consider. When you're on the go, hydrate with a reusable water bottle instead of purchasing single-use products.

