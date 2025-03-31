Company undergoes quiet transformation with long-overdue update to iconic gardening product: 'Part of our core'

Making this kind of switch is not always easy for a company.

It is no secret that plastic waste is a global problem that has grown exponentially over the last few decades. And the plastic packaging of many of our everyday products is a leading cause of the problem.

In fact, the United Nations estimates that 36% of all plastics produced are used in packaging.

This is why it is such good news when a company makes the decision to move away from plastic toward biodegradable packaging. Chrysal, a company that specializes in flower care, recently made such an announcement.

The company decided to use recyclable materials to hold and transport its bio-based flower food formulas. But this is only one aspect of the company's climate goals. It is also performing carbon footprint assessments to help minimize its climate impact and has designed a program to help minimize flower waste at supermarkets.

The ubiquitous use of plastic negatively affects the environment in a variety of ways. Firstly, creating plastic requires the burning of dirty fuel. And as the Center for International Environmental Law points out, over 99% of plastics are derived from dirty fuel sources such as coal, oil, and gas.

The burning of dirty fuel leads to damaging air pollution. It also overheats our atmosphere, which leads to extreme weather events such as hurricanes and tornadoes. These natural disasters are becoming more common and more destructive as recorded temperatures rise.

But the problem goes beyond just the production of plastic. Microplastics have been found deep in our oceans, altering ecosystems and damaging marine life. Microplastics have also been found in our bloodstreams. Experts believe this is leading to a wide variety of diseases, including liver disease.

As the BBC reports, in the short term, it might make products more expensive to produce and get on the shelves. So a company that makes the change despite these challenges deserves to be celebrated. Here is a helpful guide to supporting brands that are using plastic-free packaging.

A press release by Chrysal was blunt in the definition of its mission: "Sustainability is part of our core." Scott Blumenthal, the president of Chrysal, was clear that the goals were far greater than just simple packaging, saying, "We are committed not only to reducing our carbon footprint but also to make a positive impact on the entire floral industry and the planet."

