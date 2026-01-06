Farmers pressured to make unprecedented decision after key crop devastation: 'Everyone is exhausted'

Thousands of hectares of farmland were affected.

Across the globe, extreme flooding is putting farmers' livelihoods at risk and highlighting the vulnerability of the food chain amid increasingly volatile weather.

In Vietnam, off-season dragon fruit crops were among the latest victims of swollen rivers and heavy rains.

What happened?

In Lam Dong Province, floodwaters surged through orchards, sometimes reaching more than 5 feet in height, according to VnExpress.

In Ham Thuan Nam Commune, a major dragon fruit-producing area, farmers scrambled to salvage crops despite the treacherous conditions. Some relied on inflated truck inner tubes to float baskets of fruit through the rushing, muddy water.

"Everyone is exhausted," farmer Gia Quyen explained. "But this is an off-season crop grown using artificial lighting. The cost of electricity and fertilizers is massive. We had to encourage each other to keep going and salvage whatever we could."

Teams like his managed to save a significant portion of their harvest, but many fields were abandoned as water levels made them too dangerous to access.

Others were not as fortunate.

In Lap Nghia, farmer Duong Hung Phong watched in horror as his orchard flooded. His fruits were still unripe, making harvesting impossible.

"If the fruits had been ripe enough, I would have grabbed a tire or a basket and swum out there myself," he said.

Phong estimated his losses at roughly 80 million Vietnamese dong ($3,030). Prolonged flooding threatened his crops' roots, potentially setting him back two years.

Why is this concerning?

This flooding was triggered by heavy rainfall and upstream dam releases, officials said.

Thousands of hectares of farmland were affected, more than 3,300 homes were submerged, and at least one death was reported.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting described the storm as "unusual for this time of year," a hallmark of extreme weather.

Floods like these threaten both farmers and the food supply. Crop losses reduce household income, disrupt local and national supply chains, and drive up food prices.

Damage to orchards also delays future harvests, compounding the economic and ecological impact in the long run.

What's being done about it?

Local authorities assisted farmers with cleanup and damage assessment, addressing flooded fields and providing guidance on salvaging remaining crops.

In nearby parts of Lam Dong province, emergency responses included evacuation and support from volunteer and rescue forces, according to Viet Nam News.

Experts say longer-term solutions are essential to limit future losses in flood-prone areas. Flood-resistant planting techniques, raised beds, and improved irrigation can help crops withstand heavy water.

Investments in monitoring systems, early-warning alerts, and resilient infrastructure can help farmers protect their harvests and their livelihoods in the face of increasingly extreme weather.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



