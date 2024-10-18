Farmers scramble after extreme weather threatens to empty store shelves of pantry-staple food: 'Everything has changed'

"The rain comes and goes; we can't predict it."

Cocoa farmers are faced with a devastating harvest due to a severe lack of rain.

Without healthy cocoa trees in Mexico, the future of the chocolate we all know and love is at risk.

What's happening?

As the Guardian reported, the cocoa trees in Chiapas, Mexico, are struggling to survive because of drought and intense heat. These extreme conditions don't allow cocoa pods to develop and produce the high-quality chocolate the region is known for.

"It doesn't rain like it used to," said Tomas Salas, a local cocoa farmer. "Everything has changed. The last harvest was less than half of the other years. The rain comes and goes; we can't predict it."

Local farmers also say that the years are getting hotter, the dry seasons are getting longer, and rapid deforestation is making the little rain that does fall evaporate too quickly.

Why is cocoa farming important?

People around the world love chocolate, and their favorite decadent treat could now be harder to find and more challenging to afford.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

But beyond just chocolate, farmers are struggling to grow their crops worldwide. Some are switching their focus to other crops to produce, while others are going entirely out of business.

Farming is crucial for the global food system and for maintaining vital ecosystems to control air pollution in our atmosphere. New technological advancements in agriculture are incorporating AI to revamp traditional methods, while solutions are also emerging to grow food with fewer chemical fertilizers and improve soil to preserve nutrients and restore biodiversity.

What's being done about our climate's impacts on agriculture?

Fortunately, technological advancements are helping cocoa trees become more resilient to extreme weather.

Meanwhile, farmers are adapting by adjusting their cocoa planting and harvesting dates, the Guardian detailed. Farms are working with the Rainforest Alliance to move towards co-op models, adopt smart business practices, and practice regenerative agriculture with minimal environmental impact.

Cocoa farming is an intergenerational tradition passed down through families. So, if the practice remains feasible and profitable, young people may be more willing to keep family farms in business.

Even if you don't work in agriculture, you can support the industry by shopping at local farmers' markets and buying food straight from the source. Supporting local farmers where you live helps strengthen community bonds, minimize food waste, and reduce the distance between the field and your plate.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.