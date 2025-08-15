Scientists develop critical new tool to help public prepare for extreme weather: 'Protect lives, homes, and essential services'

"Likely that the floods could get larger in the future."

Glacial lake outburst floods happen when a lake of glacier melt suddenly bursts through its natural barrier. The threat is increasingly pressing in Juneau, Alaska, where a newly launched dashboard has been designed to help authorities and residents prepare before disasters strike.

What's happening?

A collaborative effort between experts, agencies, Tribal officials, and nonprofits helped to launch the Juneau Glacial Flood Dashboard in May to help inform and protect communities.

According to the Alaska Beacon, while these floods can come on quickly, there are often early indicators of possible danger that will now be available in real time via the dashboard.

In 2024, flooding from the Mendenhall Glacier impacted hundreds of homes in the area, illustrating the need for an open platform to predict and communicate hazards.

"It's probably likely that the floods could get larger in the future," Eran Hood, an environmental science professor and glacier specialist, told the Beacon.

Hood and others designed the tool to prepare for threats to public safety. Improving access to weather data and aerial images while providing locals with the ability to input personal addresses to learn about conditions close to home can help residents navigate risks.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is the flood dashboard important?

The dashboard provides an interactive view of flood inundation maps and flood forecasting, equipping the public with essential information.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy preemptively declared a state disaster on August 10 due to another glacial outburst from Mendenhall.

The dashboard's engagement analytics show the website's traffic went from 12,999 on August 9 to 44,956 just two days later.

"By issuing this declaration before the flood occurs, we can position state resources and personnel in advance to support local and Tribal governments in their efforts to protect lives, homes, and essential services," Dunleavy noted in a statement, per CNN, emphasizing the importance of the early action that tools like the dashboard can enable.

"Our goal is to act early to reduce impacts and preserve community safety," Dunleavy continued.

It's worth noting that the dashboard's site indicates that it is "for planning purposes only" and directs users to the National Weather Service site for monitoring of Suicide Basin, the glacial lake of Mendenhall that has experienced outbursts.

What's being done about glacial outbursts?

A study published in 2023 in the journal Nature Communications noted that "15 million people globally are exposed to impacts from potential [glacial lake outburst floods]."

The co-authors also explained that glaciers are both "particularly sensitive to changes in climate and are highly visible indicators of climate warming."

While temperature fluctuations and flooding events have regularly occurred on planet Earth, experts agree that human activity, including the burning of dirty fossil fuels, is driving the rising global temperatures that are exacerbating glacial melt and floods.

In Juneau, glacial outbursts are an increasing risk, with this set to be the third-straight August of major flooding, according to CNN, and the surrounding Arctic warming at twice the speed of the rest of the world.

Efforts to improve data gathering, safety planning, and resilient infrastructure will continue to be crucial to public safety in vulnerable communities. But, ultimately, addressing the root cause of glacier melting will take a large-scale reduction of heat-trapping pollution, supported by pro-environment officials, effective regulations, global coordination, and a mass transition to clean energy.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



