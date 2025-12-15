Officials issue warning as extreme weather devastates major crop: 'Significant hardships'

Unprecedented high temperatures have been causing serious problems for apple growers in South Korea this year.

What's happening?

Farmers and lawmakers are pushing for financial support for those affected in the apple industry, according to a Fresh Plaza report. Crops in Gyeongbuk, a province in eastern South Korea, have faced significant damage.

"Due to persistent high temperatures and abnormal weather conditions continuing from last year into this year, severe heat damage has occurred, particularly affecting the major apple varieties in Gyeongbuk, causing significant hardships for farmers' livelihoods," Choi Taerim, a member of the Gyeongbuk Provincial Council, said, per Fresh Plaza.

"Since Gyeongbuk accounts for more than 60% of the nation's apple production, the damage here directly translates into a crisis for the entire national fruit industry." Choi added.

Why is it concerning?

South Korea's apple crops have dried out and produced below expectations due to abnormal heat caused by rising temperatures. This global problem is most notably impacting the farmers who rely on these crops for their livelihoods.

However, it's also directly hurting the everyday consumer at the grocery store. Produce shortages in the face of consistent demand drive up prices for everyone. In addition to messing with our food supply, this unstable weather is disrupting food chains and ecosystems in the environment.





What's being done about it?

Choi said this recent damage to the apple industry should be considered a climate disaster that necessitates rapid relief actions from the government.

He also called for reform to South Korea's crop disaster insurance system, which currently makes it difficult for farmers to apply and qualify for compensation for heat damage. This means farmers have to front the costs themselves for ruined crops when temperatures climb.

This system won't be sustainable for a future in which rising temperatures are happening not only in South Korea, but around the world.

