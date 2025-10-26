Researchers discover simple factor that can reduce risk of death: 'The study confirms'

A growing body of research is pointing to the benefits of eating fewer meat-based foods and more plant-based ingredients, according to a new study from Aarhus University.

Researchers found that following the Nordic dietary guidelines, which were published in 2023, is associated with significantly lower mortality rates. "Eat less meat, added sugar — and more whole grains, legumes, fish, and low-fat dairy products," summarized Medical Xpress.

The study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, analyzed data from more than 76,000 Swedish men and women. Since 1997, participants have shared information about their diets and lifestyles, allowing scientists to track long-term health outcomes. For those who followed the Nordic guidelines most closely, "mortality is 23% lower compared with those who do not — even when factors such as education, income, and physical activity are taken into account." The biggest differences were seen in deaths from cancer and cardiovascular disease.

"Our study shows that among middle-aged Swedish men and women who follow the guidelines, mortality is 23% lower compared with those who do not," said researcher Christina Dahm. "The study confirms that we can follow a Nordic diet to improve both our health and the climate — at least when it comes to preventing premature death."

While the primary focus is on health, the environmental implications are hard to ignore. Diet accounts for roughly 30% of global polluting gases, and reducing meat consumption is one of the most effective ways to lower that footprint.

The researchers acknowledge this intersectional approach: "Our results also go further: because the recommendations take into account both nutritional value and climate impact, our research demonstrates that a sustainable Nordic diet benefits public health and the climate — and could serve as a model for other regional sustainable diets worldwide."

Similar studies have highlighted how plant-forward diets can lower cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and support gut health, while also easing pressure on the climate.

