Residents stunned by surprising health benefits from simple diet swap: 'I'm really lucky I discovered it'

When one New Yorker faced a variety of chronic ailments, she found a group focused on the health advantages of a plant-based diet at just the right time.

Sherika Sterling shared her experience with Plant Powered Metro NY's Jumpstart program with QNS.

Sterling said she wanted to address several health concerns like pre-diabetes, high cholesterol and blood pressure, fatty liver disease, and chronic knee pain.

However, after her sister told her about a three-day PPMNY boot camp she had attended, Sterling realized it might be what she needed to make a change. "My sister came home very excited to tell me about all of the things she learned … and I'm really lucky I discovered it," she said, per QNS.

The 21-day Jumpstart program centered around creating a whole-food, plant-based diet, according to QNS, which detailed how proper nutrition through whole foods may help address conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and weight concerns.

Through cooking demos and mentorship, participants gain access to the community and support they need to succeed with the program. The benefits can be far-reaching, too, as QNS reported that many of these concerns impact low-income and communities of color the most.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"These health disparities not only impact quality of life but contribute to billions annually in preventable healthcare costs," explained founding director Lianna Levine Reisner, per QNS. "Jumpstart empowers people of all backgrounds to take back control of their health."

While further research is necessary, current results on the benefits of plant-based diets are promising. According to the American Heart Association, diets with less meat are linked to a lower the risk of diabetes, cancer, stroke, and heart conditions.

Meanwhile, Northwestern Medicine highlighted the anti-inflammatory benefits of eating more vegetables, fruits, and nuts, which may help your body heal more quickly.

Potentially cutting down on healthcare costs and improving people's quality of life aren't the only benefits of plant-based diets. QNS reported that Sterling found that shopping for a plant-based diet wasn't any more expensive than her previous one.

Plus, some studies have found that swapping red meat for plants could reduce planet-warming pollution and environmental waste from factory farms.

"After just a few weeks of eating whole foods and healthier meals, I felt so much better," said Sterling, per Harlem World. "The program made healthy eating feel accessible and enjoyable."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.