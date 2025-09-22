Research reveals incredible health benefits of one traditional diet — here's what you should know

It can reduce the risk of many cancers and extend life expectancy.

It's very common for Western cultures to pick and choose elements of Eastern diets to introduce what would be palatable to their citizens. It's no surprise that Americans flock to Japanese foods like sushi, tempura, ramen, and mochi.

However, there's so much more to Japanese cuisine, or washoku, than what we see catered to our Western palates.

Washoku is a cultural and nutritional system designated by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. It is viewed as a social practice that fosters community connections, rather than just a diet, and aligns with modern health and sustainability goals, according to News-Medical.net.

Key foods of the washoku diet include fermented ingredients like miso, natto, soy sauce, and tsukemono (Japanese pickled vegetables). These foods are linked to improved gut health as they strengthen the intestinal barrier and reduce inflammation. Natto is also packed with vitamin K2, which supports bone and cardiovascular health.

Washoku includes a mix of soluble and insoluble fiber from foods such as mushrooms, legumes, seaweed, and other vegetables. More fiber intake improves glycemic control and metabolic health. Seaweed also acts as a prebiotic and strengthens the immune system.

Washoku's focus is on functional foods that prioritize gut, cardiovascular, and thyroid health. This is why green tea is also widely encouraged, as it contains polyphenolic compounds with anti-inflammatory effects.

By focusing on these three functions, washoku has the benefits of reducing the risk of many cancers, extending life expectancy, and protecting against chronic diseases.

Washoku is aligned with modern frameworks for sustainable eating, similar to the plant-based diet. Both diets focus on plant-based options, local produce, seasonal foods, and minimally processed foods. Japanese culture also encourages "mottainai," the concept of using all parts of an ingredient to lower food waste.

Diets that focus on local foods and reduce reliance on meat minimize global greenhouse gas pollution. When plant-based-curious folks try a vegan diet for Veganuary, their impact over just 31 days reduces harmful carbon pollution by the equivalent of 1.2 million flights from London to Paris, according to Sentient Media.

Beyond sustainability, studies on plant-based diets have shown improvements in children's health, healthy aging, and healthier muscle development.

Due to a shift in grocery costs and schedule availability among younger Japanese people, authentic washoku cuisine is not as prevalent as before. However, it can still be found in dishes such as washoku-inspired bowls and one-pot meal recipes.

