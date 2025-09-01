Scientists discover simple dietary change that can impact mental health: 'Our findings indicate improvements'

Studies are emerging that highlight the benefits of a plant-based diet. A review titled "Exploring Plant-Based Diets and Mental Health Outcomes: A Systematic Review" and published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science has concluded that a vegan diet not only provides physical and environmental benefits, but it also has mental health benefits.

"Our findings indicate improvements in anxiety, depression, and healthy eating behaviors in individuals following vegan or plant-based diets compared to omnivorous or mixed diets," as stated in the review.

Plant-based diets increase the diversity of gut microbes, as they are high in fiber and antioxidants, which are already linked to lower stress and improved mood regulation and cognitive function.

As of 2019, the National Institute of Mental Health reported that 19.1% of U.S. adults have experienced an anxiety disorder. The World Health Organization also reported that 970 million people were living with a mental health disorder, which translates to one in every eight people.

The vegan diet is the most eco-friendly diet option as it produces 75% fewer greenhouse gases than an omnivorous diet, according to The New York Times. But, most importantly, the vegan diet is associated with lower body weight, lower inflammation, lower blood pressure, and improved insulin sensitivity.

Vegan diets can vary from a raw vegan diet to an animal-free diet with many processed foods. While all vegan diets are considered eco-friendly, the diverse whole-food plant-based diet is the type linked to a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, and many cancers.

Because of the popularity of campaigns like Veganuary and celebrities starting vegan brands, the plant-based diet has become more mainstream than ever. Whether you decide to try the newest vegan chicken in your freezer section or grab an ice cream at the latest vegan burger chain pop-up, every vegan choice you make is going to make a difference for the environment and your health.

