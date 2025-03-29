Farmers battle relentless challenges as disease sweeps through crops: 'We are witnessing the clear and present existential threats'

Rising temperatures have fueled a disease outbreak that threatens Nigeria's ginger industry.

What's happening?

Nigeria is renowned for the superior quality of its ginger, making it one of the world's largest producers. A ginger blight outbreak has led to a devastating 74% drop in Nigerian ginger exports, according to Ingredients Network.

Fungal infections and high production costs have left Nigeria's ginger industry on the brink of collapse, affecting the global supply chain.

Nigerian farmers reported losses of up to 90%. Despite the government allocating $1 million in support, many growers are struggling due to rising costs and surging seed prices.

Why is Nigerian ginger blight important?

Ginger is used as a spice in foods and beverages, and medicinally for its anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits.

Nigerian ginger is known for its intense flavor and aroma, making it a preferred choice for importers. However, the outbreak has forced buyers to turn to other sources, like China, India, and Peru, for lower-priced ginger.

The loss of market share has forced some Nigerian farmers to abandon growing ginger in favor of turmeric.

Rising temperatures have triggered extreme flooding in Nigeria, costing human lives and spreading illnesses. This same extreme weather has been linked to the fungal outbreak.

Flash floods, drought, and heat waves are plant stressors that increase the risk of fungal infestations. Extreme flooding and rising water temperatures provide further aid to plant pathogens. In Nigeria, 51% of farming areas are at risk of flooding.

"We are witnessing the clear and present existential threats of climate change and its impact on our local food systems. Climate change is real," said Aliyu Abdullahi, Nigerian Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, per BusinessDay.

Extreme weather is a threat to global food security. When crops fail, food prices rise, and governments foot the bill for millions in losses. It's not just ginger, fungal disease threatens wheat production. Bad weather has caused potato yields to drop in Europe.



What's being done about Nigerian ginger blight?

Nigerian farmers are adapting to ward off diseases. Experts are looking to adopt sustainable farming practices and adjust planting timing.

The Nigerian government established a task force to contain the spread. This includes research into disease-resistant ginger varieties and services to educate farmers on disease management best practices.

Scientists are working to secure food sources as our planet warms. Researchers are developing plants with flood-resistant roots. Progress has been made to combat fungus with an alternative to chemical sprays. Some farmers have chosen to adapt by growing safer crops.

"Building a sustainable agricultural future that guarantees sufficient and affordable food for all requires an innovative shift in our conventional farm practices," said Benjamin Echor of Nigeria's Eco-farms and Agro-services to Premium Times.

