Farmers carry out plan to ditch traditional crops in favor of 'safe' alternatives: 'You can no longer predict what happens'

Traditional seasonal crops such as watermelons, tomatoes, and citrus fruits are on their way out.

In Turkey, increasing costs to grow crops and a more volatile climate have led many fruit and vegetable growers to switch to "safer" alternatives.

What's happening?

As Eurofruit explained, many farmers in Turkey have started growing wheat and corn instead of traditional seasonal crops such as watermelons, tomatoes, and citrus fruits. Because wheat and corn are considered some of the cheapest foods to grow among the major crops, it's unsurprising that farmers have turned to them in difficult times.

Vegetables have also been affected by extreme weather and higher prices, with cabbages, cauliflowers, broccoli, leeks, and spinach reaching record-high levels throughout the winter.

Mehmet Akın Doğan, the chamber of agriculture president in Adana's Yüreğir district, said farmers have not made any money from watermelons or tomatoes. Meanwhile, many citrus crops have been wiped out by extreme heat and flooding.

"These types of fruits and vegetables require a lot of labor and money," he told Hurriyet Daily, per Eurofruit. "Also, you can no longer predict what happens in the season. Due to the combination of these problems, farmers are shifting to 'safe' crops such as wheat, corn and cotton."

Farmers in the nearby Aegean region have also cut back on the varieties of crops grown, making it harder to earn a living, per Abdullah Şenol, the chamber of agriculture president in İzmir's Turgutlu district.

"Farmers could not sell their products in the previous season, while their debts increased," he said. "Due to the high costs of growing vegetables, some of the farmers are planting less costly wheat, while others will plant corn."

Why are fewer crop varieties concerning?

The overheating planet is making it harder for farmers across the globe to earn their livelihoods and grow food for both their families and the public.

For example, scientists discovered that wheat crops are dying in record numbers because of fungal diseases, and research published in Nature Climate Change shows that rising temperatures and humidity levels are to blame.

Farmers in Kenya have been devastated by the failure of annual plum crops, forcing them to grow crops such as apples and avocados to earn a living. Cherry farming in Michigan took such a downturn because of erratic climate patterns that farmers have turned to the federal government for assistance.

If farmers keep struggling to grow food, it could lead to disruptions to global food supplies and more expensive grocery trips.

The changing climate affects ecosystems and animals as well. Warmer temperatures and wetter weather can increase pest and disease outbreaks in plants, impacting livestock and other animals that depend on them to survive.

What's being done to help?

Farmers have no choice but to adapt to the warming climate, such as in Russia, where wheat farmers are growing more lentils, peas, and sunflowers after experiencing heavy losses. Scientists in Spain are working on growing drought-resistant crops, including broccoli and lettuce, which could be a lifesaver for our food supplies as more regions experience drought conditions.

We can help the planet and our wallets by growing our own food and exploring plant-based options, which reduce pollution released in production and improve our health.

