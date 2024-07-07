Scientists uncover mechanism that could solve pantry-favorite crop loss: 'A significant stride in advancing our understanding of plant stress biology'

"This discovery could be instrumental in the strategic development of crops that exhibit superior resilience to waterlogging."

The Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed in June that the Earth had experienced its 12th consecutive month of record average monthly temperatures in May, with an expectation that it will soon update the figure to 13.

With that alarming statistic comes fears for the global food supply chain, as warmer weather increases the risk and intensity of extreme weather conditions such as drought and flooding.

Crops can be damaged in both circumstances, dying or succumbing to diseases because of either a lack of water or an overabundance of it. In flooding conditions, there is also a risk of contaminated water from runoff affecting crop survival.

Scientists are looking at ways to ensure crops can survive under increasingly difficult weather scenarios. Researchers from Yangzhou University in China have found a genetic adaptation in cucumbers that could make them more resilient under water stress.

As TranSpread detailed, shared by Phys.org, cucumbers have delicate root systems that can easily be harmed by heavy rainfall or poor drainage — restricting root respiration and plant development.

The Yangzhou University team published a study in the Horticulture Research journal that revealed a specific gene can help start a defense system against these issues. Known as CsPrx73, this gene can encourage the formation of adventitious roots, which can be life-saving during flooding.

The study also found that a transcription factor known as CsERF7-3 can play a regulatory role, initiating the CsPrx73 gene and activating a plant's defense mechanisms.

"The elucidation of the CsPrx73 gene's role is a significant stride in advancing our understanding of plant stress biology," said the study's corresponding author Dr. Xuehao Chen, per the Phys.org report. "This discovery could be instrumental in the strategic development of crops that exhibit superior resilience to waterlogging, a critical advancement for sustainable agriculture in the era of climate change."

It's thought that the findings could have implications beyond just cucumbers and be used to help other crop species survive amid environmental stress.

Agriculture faces a range of challenges, from invasive species, fungal diseases, and unpredictable conditions. That's why research into plant resilience is so important, especially for rice, wheat, maize, potato, soybean, and sugarcane, the six main crops that account for 75% of our total energy intake from plants.

With more people incorporating plant-based meals into their diet to stave off the planet-warming pollution and land loss associated with animal farming, we need more hardy crops. Scientific advances like this could help to secure the food supply network as we get to grips with a changing world.

