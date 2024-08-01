Government raises critical warning to nation after flooding increases spread of illness: 'Several casualties recorded'

"We are calling on states and local government councils, to intensify and step up efforts to avert flood-related disasters in their domains as we approach the peak of the flooding season."

The federal government in Nigeria issued a stern warning over concerns that recent weather events have worsened the spread of the bacterial disease cholera in the country.

What's happening?

As explained by Channels Television, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation Joseph Terlumum implored state governments across Nigeria to clear blocked drainages after recent devastating rainfall led to continued flooding in multiple states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

While speaking at a press conference last month, Terlumum reported that the flooding has led to an outbreak of a cholera epidemic with 63 deaths and 2,102 suspected cases recorded as of July 3.

"We are calling on states and local government councils, to intensify and step up efforts to avert flood-related disasters in their domains as we approach the peak of the flooding season," Terlumum said, per Channels Television. "At the national, some states have started experiencing some level of flooding and its associated disaster as of April this year. So far, more than three states such as FCT have experienced high levels of flooding, with several casualties recorded, including displacement of people and loss of properties."

Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Jide Idris confirmed the numbers reported by Terlumum and revealed that the cases were recorded across a total of 122 local government areas in 33 of the country's 36 states and the FCT. Idris added that 90% of the cases stemmed from 10 states, seven of which are in the southern region.

Why is this important?

Cholera is a diarrheal disease that spreads quickly in areas with inadequate sanitation and access to clean water. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the disease can cause "severe diarrhea, dehydration, and even death if the disease goes untreated."

The World Health Organization announced in June that cholera cases have reemerged across countries in Africa, East Asia, America, Europe, and the Eastern Mediterranean region, with Africa ranked as the region with the second-most cases behind only the Eastern Mediterranean. Africa had the highest deaths recorded with 1,698, while the Eastern Mediterranean had 256 deaths.

Per Channels Television, Idris identified multiple challenges Nigeria faces in the fight against cholera while speaking to the federal government, including "open defecation, inadequate toilet facilities, and poor sanitation." It was also noted that "the exacerbating effects of climate change and flooding" are hindering efforts by the government to contain the outbreak.

In the East African country of Malawi, the country's largest cholera outbreak occurred following an especially rainy season. The outbreak peaked at 700 cases per day, with a fatality rate three times higher than average.

The Nigerian government is hoping to avoid a similar disaster.

What's being done about this?

Idris said the NCDC conducted a dynamic risk assessment that led to the activation of the National Cholera Multi-Sectoral Emergency Operations Centre to coordinate a "robust response" to the nationwide cholera outbreak in Nigeria.

"In response to the rapidly increasing cholera cases, a dynamic risk assessment was conducted by subject matter experts on the cholera outbreak situation in Nigeria last week," he said. "The subject matter experts were drawn from relevant ministries (health, environment, agriculture, water resources, etc.), departments, agencies, stakeholders, and major partners. The outcome of the risk assessment placed the country at 'high risk' of increased risk of cholera transmission and impact."

As for the ongoing flooding in the country, Terlumum stressed the need for cleaning the drainage systems, which would help curb the issue.

"Clearing of blocked drainage systems and canals, replications of people living along waterways and states and local governments, are encouraged to desilt river channels and canals in their respective constituents, to collect runoff water is part of the recommendation file for flood motifs," he said.

