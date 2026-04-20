'I draw the line at giant rats': Rodent-eating campaign fails miserably

It's not surprising that federal agencies are testing a bunch of tactics to take on these invaders.

The National Park Service is reading the room after mixed reactions to a viral campaign that implored locals to eat nutria, an invasive rodent.

TheTravel reported on a new call to action from the NPS that seeks volunteers to aid in regulated trapping and hunting of both nutria and feral hogs.

It's not surprising that federal agencies are testing a bunch of tactics to take on these invaders. While many chefs and commenters were receptive to the idea of adding them to the menu, not everyone was on board.

"I'd eat a lot of things, but I draw the line at giant rats," one user wrote in response to a Fish and Wildlife Service Facebook post.

This new tactic can perhaps get some holdouts to join in since there's no requirement to eat nutria. Exploring every avenue to control them is critical to the health of local ecosystems.

Nutria are a significant threat to marshlands, which lack defenses against their eating and burrowing patterns. The absence of natural predators enables nutria to feast on native plants, leading to a decline in habitats essential for marine life.

As the FWS noted, nutria's habits eliminate native plants that are critical in preventing erosion, providing stability for marshes, and preserving the wetlands.

The NPS' strategy shift leans into a pastime in the United States nearly as big as eating: hunting. Engaging locals in taking on invasive species is effective in Florida, with folks taking down pythons and green iguanas.

It remains to be seen how many volunteers will step up to the plate, but the NPS is optimistic the public will meet the moment.

"Our parks benefit greatly when skilled volunteers step forward," Acting Southeast Regional Director Darrell Echols said. "Through these programs, the public can actively help protect native species, wetlands, and cultural resources while learning about responsible wildlife management."

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