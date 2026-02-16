Chef urges people to eat rodents running wild in US region: 'Yummy yummy'

Users jumped into the comments to give their takes.

With invasive species wreaking havoc on ecosystems and economies around the world, some locals have begun helping to eradicate the harmful intruders by transforming them into edible delicacies.

Such is the case with Bruce Mitchell, a chef and Instagrammer, who goes by the online handle @BruceTheAlligatorMan.

Mitchell recently took to social media to demonstrate how he has transformed nutria, a large species of rodent that is invasive in his home state of Louisiana, into a fried treat.

"Anna brought me some nutria!" Mitchell explained in the video's caption. "Time for Fried Nutria! You can eat this invasive species in Louisiana."

In the video, Mitchell coated the meat in a powdery mixture before putting it into hot oil to fry. He and his co-star Anna then eat the meat and compliment its flavor.

In response, users jumped into the comments to give their takes.

"They aren't not bad!" said one commenter who apparently had tried nutria meat themselves.

"Yummy yummy!" exclaimed another.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, "The nutria is a large, light-to (typically) dark-brown, fur-bearing aquatic rodent" that somewhat resembles a beaver and typically reaches about two feet in length.

As an invasive species in ecosystems not adapted to their presence, nutria can cause a wide range of problems. Because they burrow rather than construct dens, nutria can damage water-control levees. They also consume large quantities of vegetation and can carry dangerous parasites, per the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

At a time when millions of Americans are struggling with high grocery bills, Mitchell has hardly been alone in transforming an unwanted invasive species into a food source.

For example, in the Great Lakes region, officials have urged people to help eliminate invasive carp by catching and eating them.

Similarly, in Maryland, a local chamber of commerce hosted a dinner that served invasive blue catfish as a means of both highlighting the threat the fish poses and presenting a potential solution.

When it comes to defending local ecosystems against invasive species, every little bit helps. By trapping invasive nutria and using them as a food source, Mitchell has demonstrated how to make practical use of the invaders while also protecting the native habitat of Louisiana.

Or, as one Instagram commenter put it in their proposed slogan, "Save a Swamp, Sauté a Nutria."

