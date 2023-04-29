Skeptical TikToker stunned after trying ultra-popular cooking hack: ‘I’ve wasted so much time’

It’s corn, a big lump with knobs. It has the juice — even when it’s microwaved? That may not be how the song goes, but as one TikToker discovered, microwaving corn does have all the juice, and he can’t imagine a more beautiful thing.

The scoop

In the video, TikToker Smud (@smud) says he was skeptical about TikTok trends, including “this new one where you can actually cook corn in a microwave,” he says. The trend claims you can cook corn while it’s still fully husked in the microwave in just minutes rather than in big wasteful pots of water. “Let’s see if it’s real,” the TikToker says.

He places an ear of corn, with its silk and husk intact, into the microwave and sets the time to four minutes.

After it’s done cooking, the TikToker takes the steaming corn to his cutting board, where he cuts off one end and then easily squeezes the corn out of the husk.

“I don’t know if I’m happy or angry,” he says. “My entire life, I’ve wasted so much time cooking corn.”

How it’s helping

The TikToker says to reduce excess heat in the home (and thus energy use), it’s better to use your microwave than turn on the stove.

Cooking corn the conventional way typically requires a stock pot full of water (a limited resource as it is), which needs to be brought to a boil. Then, the corn needs to cook in the boiling water, typically for about 15 minutes or until it reaches your desired tenderness.

What everyone’s saying

“It definitely works,” says one TikToker.

Another says you can do the same thing in your outdoor grill for a bit longer, but that method delivers “better flavor.”

“Very cool,” writes another user. “I’m going to try it soon.”

