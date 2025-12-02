New study reveals common misconception about simple diet swap: 'Crucial to understanding'

New research examined public awareness around the links between shifts in climate and meat consumption in diets. The research examined 93 surveys of respondents across Europe since 2015.

"Some people are aware of the environmental impact of meat consumption, overall awareness remains low, and many underestimate its role in climate change mitigation," the study, published in BMC Nutrition, said. "... However, other environmental behaviors, such as reducing car use or saving energy, are often prioritized over dietary changes.

"In terms of motivations, health and animal welfare concerns often take precedence, with environmental motivations being secondary for most participants. However, some recent studies suggest that climate-related motivations may be gaining in importance."

Animal agriculture is a major contributor to atmospheric pollution in a number of ways. Primarily, it requires a lot of land, both for the livestock itself and for growing its feed. It takes about 25 calories' worth of feed to make 1 calorie of beef, making for a deeply inefficient food system. The need for land has resulted in vast amounts of deforestation, hamstringing nature's ability to sequester carbon.

The livestock itself produces harmful carbon pollution, too, especially beef. As ruminant animals with multiple stomachs, cattle produce an inordinate amount of methane, which captures heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns. These patterns, like floods, droughts, and heat waves, wreak havoc on agriculture and ultimately increase prices at grocery stores.

Tasty as meat may be, it's not all that healthy for you. Overconsumption of red meat is a major driver of heart disease.

It's for all of these reasons that leaning into a plant-based diet can produce some of the best environmental outcomes at the individual level.

The study concluded that greater standardization in survey methods would improve the quality of data when it comes to assessing public awareness of the links between climate and diet.

"Further research using nationwide samples and standardized, validated instruments would improve insight into individuals' perspectives on reducing meat consumption to mitigate climate change and is crucial to understanding of how to effectively promote a more plant-based diet," said the report.

