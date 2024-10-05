Investigation uncovers alarming behavior of world's largest beef producer: 'A devastating new war'

Their toxic ingredients have been linked to cancer, birth defects, mental health disorders, and, per one 2022 study, "transient or permanent alteration of the immune system."

From the Amazon rainforest to the Pantanal wetland, Brazil's natural biodiverse territories are not just scenic marvels but critical resource providers the whole world relies upon for day-to-day survival.

But, right now, Brazilian forests are under massive threat, Inside Climate News reports — with problematic agricultural actions, including the use of toxic pesticides, one major contributor.

What's happening?

According to ICN, a recent investigative report regarding deforestation in Brazil revealed a number of alarming undercover practices in circulation by the country's ranchers, including those representing JBS, the "world's biggest beef producer with major operations in the United States."

With ranchers hoping to eliminate huge amounts of trees without being caught, ICN details, they are using a "destructive cocktail of herbicides, including a key compound in the lethal defoliant Agent Orange." (Agent Orange has been illegal in the U.S. since 1971. However, the "key compound" 2,4-D remains in use.)

As Brazil has made crucial progress in protecting the Amazon, experts are concerned it could be at the expense of the rainforest's valuable neighbors: the Pantanal and Cerrado savanna.

The Pantanal is the world's largest wetland, an ecosystem we depend on for its plant growth, animal habitats, environmental regulation, and more. It is "a real paradise on Earth," ecologist Karl M. Wantzen told The Guardian.

But paradise may not last much longer. The iconic wetland, recently ravaged by flames, "cannot withstand both fires and rampant chemical deforestation," João Gonçalves, senior director for Brazil at Mighty Earth, told ICN. It is, Gonçalves added, "a devastating new war on nature, being waged by the beef industry."

Why is this issue important?

Chemical herbicides have long played a role in damaging economic, environmental, and public health.

Their toxic ingredients have been linked to cancer, birth defects, mental health disorders, and, per one 2022 study, "transient or permanent alteration of the immune system."

Add deforestation, and you get even greater dysfunction. This year's record-breaking fires in the Pantanal — which officials have said stem from illegal activities in the region along with the changing climate — wreaked havoc on air quality, wildlife, crops, communities, and more.

The cattle industry is a significant player in pollution on its own. If beef companies keep up their harmful emission levels, that alone will put "global climate goals beyond reach," ICN states.

What can we do about it?

Faraway crises can make us feel powerless, but we don't have to be.

Consider reclaiming an optimistic outlook through educating yourself, spreading awareness, and seeking solutions at home. Before buying from a brand, research its practices to make sure you're not being fed false advertising.

Toxins and wildfires giving you the ick on beef? Understandable. Fire up a tasty (and good-for-you) burger, bolognese, or taco alternative instead.

Head to your yard to switch to non-chemical lawn products, go in on rewilding, or explore a native plant garden — and know you're saving money, protecting your health, preserving vital ecosystems, and contributing to a less toxic planet.

