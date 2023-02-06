Redditor reveals amazing trick for using limes before they go bad: ‘I slice them super thin’

They say you can never have too much of a good thing … but what about limes?



One Reddit user asked the subreddit r/EatCheapAndHealthy what to do with an abundant lime tree and got some genuinely great responses.

“Juice it and then freeze it into ice cubes,” one Redditor suggests. “Throw those into a freezer baggie and repeat. They are great in water as well as recipes where you need some citrus.”



Another suggests using the frozen juice to make limeade and margaritas, while someone else linked to a delicious-looking recipe for a lime yogurt panna cotta.

While drinking or using lime juice to cook is always a solid option, other users had more creative ideas for the bumper crop.



“Dehydrate them!” says one reply. “I slice them super thin, dehydrate and powder. I add them to salt and pepper and give it out as gifts.”



Others suggest pickling the limes or curing them in salt and using them to flavor drinks.

No matter how unusual the idea, it’s worth trying to use up leftover limes — or any other type of food, for that matter.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 30% to 40% of our food supply is wasted each year. In 2010 alone, Americans wasted approximately $161 billion worth of food. And that amount of food waste isn’t just bad for our bellies — the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that U.S. food loss and waste produces as much carbon dioxide each year as 42 coal-fired power plants, plus significant amounts of methane.

So what sounds tastier: limeade or climate change?

If you find yourself in a similar citrus situation, don’t despair: just turn to the internet for a little assistance. And if you feel like you’ve tried everything and still have limes left over, you can take the altruistic advice of another user: “Call local bars and see if they want them, or small local convenience stores.”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

Want more? Follow The Cool Down on Instagram and join our Weekly Newsletter for cool stories and easy tips that save you money, time, and our planet.