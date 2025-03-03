Massive typhoon has devastating impact on popular holiday tradition: 'One of the worst years in my 10 years of trading'

The fruits were smaller and weaker, and there were wild price swings.

Kumquat trees, as explained by the South China Morning Post, are traditionally a popular part of celebrating the Lunar New Year in Vietnam and China. They are a symbol of luck and good fortune and are ubiquitous in living rooms and office lobbies throughout the region.

But this year, a massive typhoon severely affected the harvest of the popular trees. This led to wild price swings, kumquat trees that don't look as attractive as usual, and tons of unsold inventories, according to The New York Times.

What's happening?

In September, Typhoon Yagi ravaged Vietnam, flooding farmland that grows the popular trees, CNN reported. But natural disasters aren't the only effects of the changing climate in the area.

The crops were already being negatively affected by higher-than-usual temperatures and lower-than-average rainfall. Because of the harsh growing conditions, supply was limited, which raised prices. One farmer estimated he lost 40% of his kumquat trees to the winds and rain of Typhoon Yagi, per the Times.

And customers seemed disappointed by the kumquats that were harvested. The lack of water and high heat made the citrus fruits unattractive. They complained the fruits were smaller and weaker than usual. This led to wild price swings as vendors lowered prices in a desperate attempt to sell their stagnating inventories.

Nguyen Van Loi, a kumquat trader in Hanoi, summed it up, per the Times, saying, "One of the worst years in my 10 years of trading."

And kumquats weren't the only fruit affected by these harsh weather patterns. Bananas are also an important, symbolic part of Lunar New Year celebrations. Prices rose exorbitantly as their supply was also severely diminished by Typhoon Yagi and harsh weather conditions.

Why is a poor kumquat harvest a bad sign?

The overheating planet continues to wreak havoc around the world. Periods of intense drought and heat give way to violent storms, creating disasters for farmers everywhere. The dangerous conditions can lead to decreased food supplies around the world. This can also lead to unsustainable costs, as evidenced by the kumquat situation in Vietnam.

Of course, it's not just Southeast Asia that is being negatively affected. Scientists in Europe just sounded the alarm that massive amounts of farmland are in danger. And potato farmers in Pennsylvania have found increased temperatures are devastating their crops.

What's being done to boost crop production?

Despite the dire conditions and forecasts, there is much that can be done. Scientists around the world are working on potential solutions, such as drought-resistant crops and ultraviolet lights that kill harmful fungi attacking our food.

Individuals can also make a difference by voting for politicians who are dedicated to addressing the fundamental problems plaguing our planet. This means policies focused on switching from traditional dirty energy sources, including oil and gas, to clean energy sources, such as wind and solar.

