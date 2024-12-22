Scientists discover innovative light solution to fend off major threat to our food supply — here's how it could impact global crops

The technology is simple and inexpensive compared to other methods.

Scientists at the University of Illinois discovered a brilliant way to protect our food supply using light, Phys.org relayed. This new technology kills harmful fungi that threaten corn and wheat, two staples that feed billions of people worldwide.

The breakthrough, published in the journal Food Research International, uses a special type of ultraviolet light called far-UVC. Unlike traditional UV lights that can harm human skin and eyes, this gentle 222-nanometer light is completely safe for people but tough on fungi that spoil our food.

The research team tested their light system on two common grain-destroying fungi. The results were stunning: The light eliminated 99.999% of fungal spores in lab tests and reduced fungi on actual corn and wheat by more than 90%.

"For the liquid and agar, we could just put the lamp above the petri dishes containing the fungi," lead researcher Yi-Cheng Wang said. "However, food products are three-dimensional. Therefore, we constructed a treatment system with six lamps that shine light over and around the grains."

Fungal contamination is a massive problem. It ruins hundreds of millions of dollars worth of grain each year and can make people sick by producing toxic substances called mycotoxins. But most solutions don't work well enough or use harsh chemicals.

The technology is simple and inexpensive compared to other methods. The team's tests showed it didn't harm the grains at all, and, surprisingly, treated corn germinated better than untreated corn.

This safe, chemical-free method could help farmers and food processors protect their harvests naturally. That means less food waste, fewer toxic fungicides in our environment, and a more secure food supply.

Looking ahead, the research team plans to scale up the technology for use in grain processing facilities. Once implemented, this could be a significant step toward a cleaner, healthier food system that works better for both people and our planet.

