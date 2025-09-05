  • Food Food

Michelin chef reveals mouth-watering recipe made with invasive threat damaging ecosystems: 'It's amazing'

by Maris Toalson
Photo Credit: iStock

Chef Douglas Kim made use of one of the most invasive species in marine ecosystems to prepare a Michelin Star-worthy meal

The dish featured invasive green crabs alongside other ingredients like razor clams and pasta that cost less than $20. 

TikToker Danny Kim (@dannygrubs) documented the process, following Douglas from the store to the kitchen.

@dannygrubs Michelin Chef Turns $20 Into Green Crab Pasta⭐️💵 👨‍🍳 @Douglas Kim #michelinstar #chef #budget ♬ original sound - Danny Kim

Douglas owns and operates Jeju Noodle Bar in New York City, where he incorporates ingredients from "unconventional sources," like green crabs. 

The restaurant is the first and only noodle restaurant in the United States to earn a Michelin star, and Danny asked its owner to turn $20 into a meal.

The green crabs that Douglas centered in the dish cost just $4. These invasive crabs have few predators, according to NOAA Fisheries, allowing them to outcompete local species for food and habitat. They also destroy seagrass while hunting and burrowing.

While the waters surrounding Europe constitute the species' native range, they came to North America in the 1800s on ships. Now, green crabs exist off both the west and east coasts of the United States. They were even observed in Alaska in 2022.

The crabs contributed to the collapse of the New England soft-shell clam industry, the Washington Native Species Council explained, and they could impact fishing industries and communities that rely on them in Alaska. 

However, harvesting green crabs combats their spread and provides a positive alternative. Resources are available for catching your own green crabs, and there are recipes online for cooking them. Regarding chef Douglas' recipe, Danny described it as a "10 out of 10."

Other TikTokers shared their reactions to the green crab pasta, too. Some disagreed that $20 constituted a budget meal, while others were impressed with the creativity of the dish.

"It's amazing how easily this chef turned $20 into such a delicious dish!" one user commented.

"That's a $60 dish since restaurants charge at least three times their cost for overhead," another said.

