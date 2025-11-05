Woman urges people to eat pesky plant spreading rapidly in US: 'It's delicious'

Hillfolkconjure (@hillfolkconjure) wants viewers to know about an unlikely way to get rid of annoying invasives — add them to the menu.

Kudzu is a native plant of East Asia that quickly spread after its introduction to the United States in the 1800s. Invasives can be problematic for the ecosystem as they starve out native vegetation, which affects habitats. Such actions threaten pollinator populations, and carbon absorption prevents overheating.

So, it's good to know that "kudzu is edible," as Hillfolkconjure emphasizes.

♬ Boccherini Minuet Trio - Aura Classica @hillfolkconjure Join my Ted talk on Kudzu 🌝 Kudzu (Pueraria montana var. lobata) is a vine native to East Asia, especially China and Japan. In Japan, it has been used for thousands of years in food and medicine, prized for its starchy root. In the United States, kudzu was introduced in the late 1800s at the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition as an ornamental plant and for erosion control. During the 1930s Dust Bowl era, the U.S. government actually encouraged farmers to plant it as a solution for soil erosion. By the 1950s, people realized it was spreading too aggressively in the hot, humid South. It's now infamous as "the vine that ate the South," because it grows fast, up to a foot a day in summer, covering trees, power lines, and buildings. Although it's considered invasive in the U.S., kudzu is highly edible and still valuable if you know how to use it. Leaves Can be eaten young and tender, raw or cooked like spinach or collard greens. Flowers are Fragrant, grape-scented blossoms can be made into jelly, syrup, or even wine. Very starchy roots can be ground into flour or used to thicken soups and sauces, similar to arrowroot. Kudzu root starch (called kuzuko in Japan) is still used in traditional Japanese sweets and teas. In Chinese medicine, kudzu root (Ge Gen) has been used for centuries to treat fever, headaches, neck pain, and even hangovers. Modern studies suggest it may help regulate blood sugar and reduce alcohol cravings. Kudzu thrives in hot, humid climates and poor soils. In the U.S., it spreads throughout the Southeast, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, the Carolinas, Tennessee, and creeping into parts of Kentucky and Virginia. It also grows in some Midwestern states, and anywhere conditions mimic the subtropical environment it loves. Kudzu doesn't have a deeprooted place in European witchcraft traditions, since it's not native there. But folk practitioners, especially in the American South, sometimes work with its energy. Its spiritual symbolism tends to come from its nature: Persistence & Tenacity: Kudzu clings, climbs, and spreads endlessly. Spiritually, it represents unstoppable growth, resilience, and taking up space unapologetically. Overwhelm & Entanglement: On the shadow side, it symbolizes relationships, habits, or energies that suffocate and consume if left unchecked. Adaptability: Because it grows in poor soil and harsh conditions, it can symbolize survival, endurance, and thriving despite hardship. Transformation: Turning an "invasive weed" into food, medicine, or magic represents reclaiming what overwhelms you and turning it into power. Some Southern folk magicians see kudzu as a plant spirit that teaches lessons about boundaries, where to let yourself expand, and where you need to cut back. #witch

As she discusses using kudzu, she mentions the uncertainty of today's economy. Sadly, one thing is certain: rising food prices thanks to tariffs and farmers losing business. While having a native garden is a smart way to mitigate food uncertainty, you may first have to clear out some invasive vegetation to protect your crop.

And since kudzu "is everywhere," people can make use of it instead of wasting a potentially viable food item.

Hillfolkconjure states you should rise and squish the leaves before boiling and cooking them. You can also munch on the flowers, but don't stop there. Dig six feet down and find what is called its taters. Boil those taters down into something resembling cornstarch. Then, she recommends making kudzu noodles and soup from it.

A commenter added, "I've had kudzu jelly and it's delicious."

Adding foraging to your tasks saves money and adds to food security and self-sustainability. However, if you plan to go this route, "You're gonna need salt," she advises — perhaps for preservation purposes like curing or brining.

Several commenters agreed with Hillfolkconjure's method of conquering an invasion.

Another kudzu fan exclaimed, "Heck, the whole plant! I treat it like 'greens' and it is a great medicinal plant too."

Speaking of medicine, women going through menopause may find relief from hot flashes, night sweats, improved cognition, and better bone health since kudzu root contains phytoestrogens that act like estrogen in the body. Traditional Chinese medicine uses kudzu root for cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and endocrine health, and managing diabetes complications, which some recent studies support.

"Many, many other native tubers and roots are nutritious too! Every forest you see is full of food and medicine," someone else noted.

By eating something that quickly spreads but has potential health benefits, other forest plants or home gardens can continue to thrive. Then, you can help maintain biodiversity that supports a healthy food chain and fights rising heat.

