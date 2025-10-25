Woman urges people to eat fruit from rapidly spreading plant: 'There is no such thing as overharvesting'

Botanist Leilooney (@leilooney) recently stumbled upon an interesting plant while foraging and shared some information about it with her TikTok followers.

"Eating invasive plants is an easy way to protect native forests," she wrote in the video caption. The plant she was referring to is the banana polka vine, or banana passionfruit. It's native to South America but has been classified as invasive in New Zealand and Hawai'i due to its ability to smother trees.

"There is no such thing as overharvesting invasive plants," Leilooney wrote later in the video, so she stocked up. Banana passionfruit is tasty enough to be regularly cultivated in its natural habitat, and properly harvesting it abroad can help reduce its spread.

Invasive species are a massive problem. When a plant or animal is introduced into a new environment, it is free of the natural checks and balances it evolved with, providing an opportunity for it to outcompete native species in its new home. This can lead to a monopoly over vital resources like space, food, and water, which, in turn, pushes native species out of their habitats and lowers biodiversity.

Worse still, humans and other living beings depend on the ecosystem services provided by this biodiversity. One study suggested that invasive species incur hundreds of billions of dollars in economic costs annually. Another pegged the costs at more than a trillion dollars over the course of 50 years.

The strategy of eating invasive species to limit their spread has been gaining traction. Some communities have been catching and cooking lionfish, for example. Others have launched entire restaurant menus based on foraging for invasive plants.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Leilooney's TikTok followers were keen on the idea of getting delicious fruit while curbing the spread of invasive species.

"Let's eat all the invasives," said one community member.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.