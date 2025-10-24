Officials issue warning after aggressive growth is spotted in new region: 'Keep it under control'

Environmental officials in the United Kingdom are sounding the alarm after snapping a picture of a foreign plant. They're warning neighbors to keep an eye out for Japanese knotweed and advising them how to control the spread of the invasive species.

What's happening?

The U.K.'s Environment Agency Midlands posted to X, sharing a photo of a Japanese knotweed plant in a Lincolnshire river. The terrestrial plant was first spotted in Europe in 1849, making its way to the U.K. in 1886. It's often planted in gardens but can spread in the wild, particularly along riverbanks.

"Our field team will treat it with herbicide, keep it under control, and make sure it doesn't spread," wrote the agency. The country's government has a list of approved herbicides to control the spread of invasive plants.

Why are invasive plants important?

Invasive plants can be detrimental to native species of plants and animals. They often spread rapidly, consuming areas where native plants would normally grow. While native plants provide food and shelter for animals, invasive plants destroy habitats.

Invasive species can be introduced to new environments through human activity or spread naturally by wind, water, or animals. Climate change plays a role when animals that carry invasive plant seeds migrate in search of new habitats. Invasive plants typically thrive regardless of soil type and can grow in spots where native plants might not.

What's being done about invasive plants?

The U.K. government recognizes the importance of preventing invasive species from entering the region. In its post, the Environment Agency Midlands shared a guide to controlling invasive plants.

Neighbors can help control the spread by planting native plants. It not only limits the space for invasives to grow but also contributes to a healthy ecosystem by attracting pollinators and providing food for animals.

