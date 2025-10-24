  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials issue warning after aggressive growth is spotted in new region: 'Keep it under control'

They often spread rapidly.

by Kate Saxton
Environmental officials in the United Kingdom are warning neighbors to keep an eye out for Japanese knotweed and advising them how to control the spread of the invasive species.

Photo Credit: iStock

Environmental officials in the United Kingdom are sounding the alarm after snapping a picture of a foreign plant. They're warning neighbors to keep an eye out for Japanese knotweed and advising them how to control the spread of the invasive species.

What's happening?

The U.K.'s Environment Agency Midlands posted to X, sharing a photo of a Japanese knotweed plant in a Lincolnshire river. The terrestrial plant was first spotted in Europe in 1849, making its way to the U.K. in 1886. It's often planted in gardens but can spread in the wild, particularly along riverbanks.

"Our field team will treat it with herbicide, keep it under control, and make sure it doesn't spread," wrote the agency. The country's government has a list of approved herbicides to control the spread of invasive plants.

Why are invasive plants important?

Invasive plants can be detrimental to native species of plants and animals. They often spread rapidly, consuming areas where native plants would normally grow. While native plants provide food and shelter for animals, invasive plants destroy habitats. 

Invasive species can be introduced to new environments through human activity or spread naturally by wind, water, or animals. Climate change plays a role when animals that carry invasive plant seeds migrate in search of new habitats. Invasive plants typically thrive regardless of soil type and can grow in spots where native plants might not.

What's being done about invasive plants?

The U.K. government recognizes the importance of preventing invasive species from entering the region. In its post, the Environment Agency Midlands shared a guide to controlling invasive plants. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Neighbors can help control the spread by planting native plants. It not only limits the space for invasives to grow but also contributes to a healthy ecosystem by attracting pollinators and providing food for animals.

Do you think the government should ban gas-powered lawn tools?

No way 🙅

Definitely 💯

Only certain tools 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x