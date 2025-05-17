Chef takes innovative approach to battling invasive growth that's taking over vast areas: 'It's a plant we need to get rid of'

"If we eat them it actually helps the environment."

Invasive plant species can be a nuisance. Yet, there are times when they can serve a purpose, like adding a little flavor and variety to your dinner plate.

Chef Jason Michael Thomas shared on WISH-TV's "Life.Style.Live!" show how he turned wild garlic mustard — an invasive species wreaking havoc on other plant life — into a gourmet pesto.

Jason kicks off the segment showing the audience "wild foods," various plants and flowers that most people likely don't realize they can eat. After showcasing an array of edible plants, Jason went into a little bit of the history of garlic mustard. The plant was originally introduced to North America in the 1800s for culinary and medicinal purposes. However, it has since become a formidable invader, spreading rapidly and outcompeting native plants.

"It's a plant we need to get rid of," Jason shared during the segment. "We need it to be pulled from our forests."

The irony is that the wild garlic mustard is actually rather tasty; chef Jason says it's great on salads and sandwiches. Chef Jason then demonstrated how to pull the wild garlic mustard up by the root if you see it in a forest.

Chef Jason's innovative approach addresses a big ecological challenge by encouraging communities to harvest invasive plant species for food instead of simply throwing them away. He shared on his Instagram how another plant can be used in sautéed vegetable dishes and soups.

"If we eat them it actually helps the environment," one of the segment hosts noted.

How about a crab dish that supports the environment? Even various restaurants have embraced using invasive plant species in their menu items. Using garlic mustard and other invasive plant species as food sources isn't just a fun way to try something new; it's also a simple but effective way to do some good for the environment.

