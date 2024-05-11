Home chef shares photos of tacos made from invasive fish: 'I would love to contribute to eating the invasion'

"There should be a restaurant chain that does this."

Invasive species pose a major threat to the natural environment, but a home chef has found an effective way to combat them by chowing down.

A Redditor posted photos of crispy fish tacos that would make your mouth water in the r/food subreddit and revealed that they were made from the invasive lionfish. The series of photos showed the cooking process from start to finish. The user noted in one of the captions that "these fish are invasive in my part of the world, there is no limit on how many we can take" while spearfishing.

Invasive species are non-native organisms that cause harm to the environment, economy, or human health when introduced to a new habitat. Lionfish are becoming a nuisance in places like the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, and Atlantic waters because they've got a voracious appetite and reproduce at a rapid rate, which means they're gobbling up native fish and crustaceans, thereby disrupting the natural balance of coral reef ecosystems.

As a way to help control their populations and protect coral reef ecosystems, there's been a growing push to turn these pesky invaders into a tasty menu option. Once their venomous spines are carefully removed, lionfish are perfectly safe to eat. Some have compared them to mahi-mahi and described them as having a white, flaky texture with a buttery and mild taste.

Reddit users were impressed with how the chef turned the lionfish into an appetizing meal, and some were wondering how they could participate in this effort.

"I would love to contribute to eating the invasion," one user commented.

"There should be a restaurant chain that does this," another commenter suggested. "Lionfish, feral hogs, and other invasive animals are pretty tasty."

Similarly, TikToker Gray Davis (@gray.davis) showcases how he turns invasive species like lionfish and snakehead fish into scrumptious meals and encourages his viewers to do the same.

By emulating these examples, you can help the environment by reducing the number of invasive species while providing yourself with a sustainable food source to satisfy your adventurous appetite. If you're considering trying this out, be sure to follow local regulations and safety guidelines when catching and preparing invasive species for consumption.

