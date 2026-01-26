Expert urges people to eat creatures wreaking havoc in US waterways: 'You have to see this'

A Michigan conservationist has an innovative proposal for fighting invasive species: turn them into food.

Many of the species that are plaguing Michigan's waters and outcompeting natives for resources are tasty and nutritious, as Kyla Robinson, aquatic invasive species coordinator for Benzie Conservation District, wrote in the Record Patriot.

Robinson suggested that people incorporate species such as red swamp crayfish and silver carp into their diets — and those of their pets.

Invasive carp, for example, have voracious appetites and often outcompete species like bass and catfish for food, harming the fishing industry while sending aquatic ecosystems into disarray.

States like Arkansas have tried to build human demand for carp, but Michigan is setting its sights on pets.

Robinson wrote that the owner of a local pet store told her, "You have to see this," before producing a bag of dog treats made from carp.

The protein-rich fish are full of vitamins and minerals that pets need, Robinson explained. Creating demand for carp could also help fishers who are struggling to catch enough of other species, like whitefish, to get by.

Invasive species are a growing issue, as global trade networks make it easy for organisms to hitch rides around the world. In response, some experts are encouraging people and animals to eat their way out of the problem.

For example, mustard flower, which is invasive in the Americas, can make for a tasty snack. Chefs in France are promoting the consumption of wakame, a seaweed delicacy that is popular in Japan but invasive along the French coast. One Michelin Guide restaurant even designs its menu around invasives.

If you're struggling to figure out what to make for dinner tonight, consider researching local invasive species and then heading outside to forage for them. Just make sure they're edible first!

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.