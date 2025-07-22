Company creates gourmet meals with destructive species invading coasts worldwide: 'We first showed people how delicious it is'

People around the world are taking invasive species and turning them into delicious cuisines.

Wakame seaweed is a species of kelp that's popular in Japanese cuisine, commonly found in soups and salads.

While native to the Northwest Pacific Ocean, this seaweed has spread to various other parts of the world, creating a major issue. Luckily, innovators are finding delicious ways of utilizing this invasive kelp.

According to Sustainable Brands, wakame was introduced to Brittany, France, around 50 years ago, and it remains an invasive species along the French coast.

Hiroki Goto, president of Japanese company Uzushio Shokuhin, which specializes in the production of wakame, visited a Brittany seaweed farm and uncovered the potential for wakame use in the area.

"As soon as they pulled wakame out of the water at the Algolesko farm, I thought, 'What is this!'" Goto said, per Sustainable Brands. "Incredibly high-quality wakame just kept coming and coming. … I was also surprised to find that they were storing this high-quality wakame just by salting it — that method hadn't been used in Japan for over 50 years. And to be honest, it doesn't produce delicious wakame."

In turn, Uzushio Shokuhin and the Algolesko farm joined forces, promoting the use of wakame in France and reorienting the way the farm stores the kelp.

Invasive species refer to non-native plants, animals, or organisms that enter an area and have the ability to wipe out native species. This can occur when species end up somewhere with no natural predators or are able to outcompete native species.

Seeing the invasive wakame in France not being used properly, Goto decided to bring new recipes and preparation methods to the area.

Seeing the invasive wakame in France not being used properly, Goto decided to bring new recipes and preparation methods to the area.

"It made me realize that we'd never get more people to eat it, and that exports wouldn't succeed, until we first showed people how delicious it is," Goto said to Sustainable Brands.

Invasive species can be found around the world. To do your part in stopping their spread, see what is both edible and invasive in your area, and check online for a breadth of incredible recipes.

You won't just be eliminating waste, but you'll also be creating a fully sustainable meal.

