Chef crafts gourmet meals from invasive species wreaking havoc in local areas: 'This really makes the dish more exciting'

A dish made with invasive species isn't what most people expect from fine dining. However, that's exactly what sets Jaras, a Michelin Guide restaurant in Phuket, apart.

Chef Chalermwut "Nui" Srivorakul is turning ecological threats into elegant culinary experiences. "This really makes the dish more exciting," he said — and he means it.

Rather than just raising awareness about invasive species, he's taking action at the most unexpected place: the dinner plate.

Chef Srivorakul's interest in sustainability started when he learned how nonnative species damaged Thailand's ecosystems. Blackchin tilapia devour native reef fish, while water mimosa overwhelm freshwater habitats — together, these invaders throw nature off balance.

"When we just leave these pests and invasive species to grow, it becomes a jumble that wrecks the ecosystem," he told the Michelin Guide.

His dishes do more than dazzle foodies — they offer a hands-on solution. By creating demand for species that harm local environments, Jaras helps reduce their population while supporting local harvesters and fishers who catch them responsibly. The result is a rare blend of sustainability, community impact, and top-tier cuisine.

Invasive species, like the blackchin tilapia, reproduce quickly and outcompete native species for food and space. This activity disrupts fishing industries and damages resources that communities rely on. But when chefs like Srivorakul assign value to these species, it gives fishers a new reason to catch them. The result? Less pressure on native wildlife and a market-driven path toward ecological balance.

It's a simple yet powerful idea: Help local communities thrive, protect native ecosystems, and give diners a taste of what a cleaner, safer future can be. With every course, Jaras offers a reminder that climate solutions don't have to be grim or complicated. They can be joyful, creative, and even delicious.

One of Chef Srivorakul's most inventive dishes is the star main course, khanom chin — noodles made from invasive blackchin tilapia, showcasing sustainability and creativity in every bite.

In 2024, Jaras partnered with World Wildlife Fund Thailand to promote sustainable dining practices. Chef Srivorakul hopes to inspire more chefs in Thailand and beyond to rethink their sourcing and turn their kitchens into platforms for climate action.

"Invasive species are actually edible; it's just that few people know what to cook with them," he explained. "What we do at Jaras is present them through Southern food."

