Fisherman urges people to eat harmful fish wreaking havoc on US region: 'So good'

He fries the fish up whole.

Invasive species can be a real pest, disrupting natural ecosystems and causing chaos in the food chain.

However, a fisherman in Hawai'i found a way to take an invasive fish species and turn it into a delicious meal.

A TikTok video posted by Island Catch and Cook (@islandcatchandcook), a page dedicated to catching and serving every fish in Hawai'i, shares some insight into two invasive fish species in the area.

The video shows the fisherman catching both blacktail snapper, referred to as to'au by Hawaiians, and peacock grouper.

"Both of these fish were introduced in the 1950s as a way to enhance the local fisheries … but at the time they didn't recognize the negative impact it had on the Hawaiian reefs," the TikToker says.

"Since there are no natural predators, the populations just went unchecked, and it disrupted the natural balance of the ecosystem," the video continues.

Invasive species are a global issue, often introduced to new areas through human activities.

When these invasive species end up where they don't belong, they can outcompete native species for food and other resources, causing huge issues for both ecosystems and the humans that rely on them.

While the TikTok video explains that grouper is less edible than snapper, the fisherman still pulls the former from the ocean to cut down on its invasive activity. With the snapper, he fries the fish up whole.

"These to'au are really good," the TikToker says, taking a bite of the flaky fish.

Turning invasive species into delicious dishes isn't a new concept. From Mayan Cichlids to invasive seaweed, the recipes involving invasive species are plentiful.

Professional chefs are even taking on this sustainable cooking method, with one Michelin Guide restaurant in Thailand specializing in cuisine crafted with invasive species — from blackchin tilapia to water mimosas.

Commenters on the TikTok post shared their interest in the recipe, with one responding, "To'au is so good."

