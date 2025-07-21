Grocer extends trial of innovative program that gives customers steep discounts: 'This is a brilliant idea'

An Icelandic food retailer has extended a trial program sure to have bargain-hunters rejoicing, empowering them to score up to 75% off select food items.

European Supermarket Magazine reports that Iceland Foods will continue its "Lucky Dip" partnership with Olio, a sharing app connecting neighbors and businesses to reduce waste — and providing the added benefit of helping them declutter their homes and commercial spaces.

The London-based company's Lucky Dip initiative is helping to prevent food waste by offering surplus food products for as little as £2 ($2.70 USD) for eight items.

"As a part of our 'Doing It Right' philosophy, we're committed to reducing food waste while supporting our customers and communities," Stuart Lendrum, director of product, process, and sustainability at Iceland Foods, told the magazine.

"The expansion of our partnership with Olio through the Lucky Dip scheme is a great example of how we can combine innovation and sustainability to make a real difference."

According to the report, Lucky Dip's initial seven-store Icelandic trial has saved approximately seven million meals from heading to landfills, where they'd generate methane, a heat-trapping gas with a warming effect on the planet up to 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide. That's the equivalent of slashing around 45 million gas-guzzling car miles.

The program has also saved an estimated 2.2 billion liters of water, demonstrating how reducing food waste can also help protect against the impacts of droughts and water scarcity, conserving a resource essential for human survival, including our food systems. According to the UN World Water Development Report, around 70% of freshwater withdrawals are linked to agriculture.

To participate in this eco- and wallet-friendly initiative, shoppers at Iceland Foods simply need to reserve their Lucky Dip bag in the Olio app, take note of their collection time, and head to their participating store to retrieve and pay for their items.

Depending on your region, Misfits Market, Too Good to Go, and Flashfood are other apps that could help you score food at heavily discounted prices.

While each Lucky Dip bag is different, it could include a variety of fruits and vegetables, deli and bakery treats, and more, according to Olio founders Tessa Clarke and Saasha Celestial.

"I think this is a brilliant idea. [...] I got home and had just under £20 worth of food that can last a few days," one thrilled Lucky Dip customer shared, according to European Supermarket Magazine.

"We picked up the Lucky Dip bag. [...] It was fantastic value for money, and we'd do it again," added another.

