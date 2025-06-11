Former reality TV star takes part in growing trend to hunt and eat notorious species: 'Really blew my mind'

As iguanas spread throughout parts of Florida, many residents have decided to stand up and hunt down the invasive species.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas are considered an invasive species because of their substantial impact on local ecosystems. They consume a wide variety of plants, including native species, which can lead to the decline of beneficial vegetation and the disruption of local food chains.

To help limit the destruction caused by invasive iguanas, many Floridians are hunting and eating them. Those doing so include Dave Canterbury, TV personality and star of Discovery Channel's "Dual Survival." The FWC notes that iguanas can be captured and humanely killed year-round without a permit or hunting license.

Photo Credit: iStock

"I've caught iguanas before [and] we did that on Discovery Channel, but I've never went out and hunted them with air rifles," Canterbury said, per the Fort Myers News-Press. "They're so prolific, and that really blew my mind. They were at the hotel at Plantation and as soon as we pulled up, they were in the trees."

The FWC says that in addition to destroying local vegetation, invasive iguanas can cause damage thanks to their burrowing. They have been known to dig burrows underneath sidewalks and property foundations, causing collapses.

Much like invasive animals, invasive plant species have also wreaked havoc on habitats and vulnerable ecosystems. They can cause significant harm by outcompeting native plants, disrupting feeding patterns, and spreading diseases.

Invasive plants often reproduce and spread quickly, leading to a decline in biodiversity and a loss of native species. This can greatly affect animals and insects that rely on native plants for food sources and shelter. Invasive plants can also become a major hassle for homeowners. They can be difficult to remove and require vigilance to ensure they don't return.

Native plants offer numerous benefits for the environment and your bank account. Not only are they well adapted to local conditions, but they also require less water and fewer fertilizers and pesticides, all while supporting local wildlife. They can also improve air and water quality, reduce erosion, and contribute to a more resilient landscape.

