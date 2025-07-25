Farmers scramble as relentless heat and drought decimate key crops: 'Devastating impact'

This adds new pressure to already strained budgets.

Hungary's farmers and farmlands are paying the price after scorching heat and drought.

Bastille Post reported that months of extreme weather have destroyed key crops and put livelihoods at risk.

What's happening?

Months of extreme weather have caused major rivers in Hungary to dry up, affecting two of the country's largest waterways.

The water volume of the Tisza River, which is considered one of Hungary's main rivers, has dropped by 60%. The Danube River's level has also fallen by 40%.

Danny Maria, a Hungarian farmer, told the Bastille Post: "The drought is so severe that I couldn't harvest any grain at all. The issue isn't just the lack of rain — it's also the extremely high temperatures. The combination of these two factors has had a devastating impact on crops."

Corn, sunflowers, and early-harvested barley are suffering from the lack of water. This impacts Hungary's agricultural exports, especially since data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office lists them among the country's main field crops.

To top things off, this adds new pressure to already strained budgets. As prices for feed grain surge, food costs may rise even further.

Why is this important?

While Hungary has seen droughts before, NASA warned that the Earth's overheating is now fueling more frequent and severe weather events — leaving the agricultural sector vulnerable.

When crops fail, it's not just farmers who suffer. According to Time, communities dependent on local harvests face food insecurity, rising grocery bills, and economic instability.

Droughts also harm ecosystems by displacing wildlife and fueling more wildfires, as the National Drought Mitigation Center observed.

The drought in Hungary isn't an isolated case. Across the world, bad weather has been destroying key crops and heavily impacting agricultural sectors. In July, Wichita County in Texas saw 60% of its wheat harvest go to waste because of unusual weather patterns.

As extreme weather becomes more common, so does the risk of widespread food disruptions.

What's being done about it?

Some farmers are turning to crop insurance programs and smart irrigation. Scientists, on the other hand, are advancing research on drought-resistant crops. But long-term resilience requires more systemic changes.

Farmers and consumers alike can learn more about critical climate issues, engage in climate discussions, and push for agriculture policies that prioritize food security.

And while individual action alone isn't enough, choosing local, seasonal food and supporting regenerative farming methods can reduce vulnerability in the face of future disruptions.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





