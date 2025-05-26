Farmers warn of imminent price spikes for beloved food item: 'This is being exacerbated now'

If you're planning to fire up the grill in South Africa anytime soon, you might want to brace your wallet. The cost of a traditional braai — a beloved local cookout — is climbing faster than general inflation, and farmers say extreme weather is to blame.

What's happening?

As Business Tech explained, the latest South African Braai Index, a monthly snapshot of food prices, revealed that the cost of a typical braai basket rose by 4% in April compared to March — and is up 4.03% year over year.

While meat prices have wobbled, the real culprits behind the April spike were vegetables, with tomatoes jumping 26% and carrots climbing 20% in just one month. Over the long term, maize meal — a cookout staple — has surged by 21% compared to last year.

Business Tech cited South Africa's Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy, which said rising maize costs stem from shrinking supply in Brazil, poor harvests in Argentina, and strong export demand. Domestically, low stock levels and delayed planting seasons due to erratic weather have only added pressure.

Even beef, which saw a temporary price dip earlier this year, is now spiking again. A beef carcass that used to sell for R56 per kilogram is now going for as much as R74 — a staggering 32% jump.

Why is this concerning?

South Africans aren't just losing access to a favorite national pastime — they're staring down a deeper issue: the growing cost of putting food on the table.

As senior agricultural economist for trade research at the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC), Thabile Nkunjana told The Money Show, via Business Tech, "This is being exacerbated now."

Grain crops, which are essential for both human consumption and livestock feed, have been hit hard by extreme swings in weather — from droughts to downpours — disrupting supply chains and making feed more expensive. As feed prices rise, so do meat prices, especially when farmers can't afford to bring underfed livestock to market.

It's a local snapshot of a global trend: As our planet continues to overheat, the cost of basic foods is becoming more volatile — and for many, unaffordable.

What's being done about it?

On a larger scale, countries are working to stabilize food systems by investing in drought-resistant crops, encouraging regenerative agriculture practices, and implementing early-warning systems for extreme weather.

Locally, South Africa is exploring smart agriculture tech to help farmers adapt — such as using predictive tools to manage planting cycles and protect against future crop losses. Nonprofits like the Southern Africa Food Lab are also working on community-based solutions to improve food access.

For consumers, there are still ways to save: Buying locally and in-season, reducing meat consumption, and cutting down food waste can help stretch budgets and reduce strain on the planet.

Because while the price of a braai may be going up, smarter systems and shared solutions could help keep it within reach for everyone.

